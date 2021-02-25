Sam and Billie Faiers’ net worth - The Mummy Diaries stars' income and careers explored!











The Only Way is Essex stars Samantha Faiers and Billie Shepherd are currently starring on ITVBe‘s The Mummy Diaries – here’s their net worth explored.

In the reality series, the celeb sisters take us through their lavish life from business ventures to their daily life with the kids. The show is onto its ninth series in 2021 and as usual, there’s a lot going on in their lives.

In a previous episode, Sam and Billie’s children accidentally broke a £40,000 car which was covered in tiny Swarovski crystals.

So, how much are Sam and Billie worth in 2021? Let’s find out their estimated incomes, as well as their respective careers.

Sam Faiers: Net worth

In 2010, Sam rose to fame after starring in TOWIE. Since then, she’s appeared in 11 series of the reality show.

Sam previously signed a £500k deal to become Oreo’s UK ambassador. She regularly shares paid partnerships with different companies on her Instagram profile.

Some of her recent sponsorship posts are with Portal from Facebook and Dyson Hair. Sam recently launched her own anti-aging skincare brand called Reviva Collagen.

At the age of 30, Sam’s estimated net worth is £6.3m.

Billie Shepherd: Net worth

Billie joined TOWIE during the second series. From that moment on, Billie has landed many sponsorship deals thanks to her TV fame and millions of social media followers.

Plus, she also has her own collection with the fashion line In The Style. Billie launched her latest knitwear collection with the brand in November 2020.

According to various reports (via Celebrity Net Worth), Billie’s estimated net worth in 2021 is £2.8 million.

Their kids broke a £40,000 car on The Mummy Diaries

In a previous series of The Mummy Diaries, Sam and Billie gathered for a family Christmas photo shoot.

They hired a £40,000 car for their children, covered in 100,000 Swarovski crystals. Too bad the kids broke the front window after fighting over the super-expensive car!

Sam got worried about how would they repay the car if they needed to, admitting that the photo session came out more expensive than they thought.

