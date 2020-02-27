Filiz is a freelance film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

The Only Way is Essex stars Samantha and Billie Faiers are currently starring on ITVBe‘s The Mummy Diaries.

In the reality series, the celeb sisters take us through their lavish life from business ventures to their daily life with the kids. The show is onto its seventh series in 2020 and as usual, there’s a lot going on in the celebrities’ lives.

In episode 1 (Wednesday, February 26th), Sam and Billie’s children accidentally broke a £40,000 car which was covered in tiny Swarovski crystals.

So, how much are Sam and Billie Faiers worth in 2020? Let’s find out their estimated fortune, plus more about the super-expensive toy car that their children broke.

Sam Faiers: Net worth

In 2010, Sam rose to fame after starring in TOWIE. Since then, she’s appeared in 11 series of the reality show.

Sam recently signed a £500k deal to become Oreo’s UK ambassador. She regularly shares paid partnerships with different companies on her Instagram.

At the age of 29, Sam’s estimated net worth is £4.2m.

Billie Faiers: Net worth

Billie joined TOWIE during the second series. From that moment on, Billie has landed several sponsorship deals on social media. Plus, she also has her own collection with fashion line In The Style.

According to various reports (via Celebrity Net Worth), Billie’s estimated net worth in 2020 is £2 million.

Their kids break a £40,000 car on The Mummy Diaries

In the first episode of their series, Sam and Billie gathered for a family Christmas photo shoot.

They hired a £40,000 car for their children, covered in 100,000 Swarovski crystals. Too bad, the kids broke the front window after fighting over the super-expensive car.

Sam got worried about how would they repay the car if they needed to, admitting that the photo session came out more expensive than they thought.

