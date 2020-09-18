Sam and Billie Faiers (now Shepherd) are back for another season of The Mummy Diaries.

The hit ITVBe reality series follows the two former TOWIE stars through their everyday lives. We get to see the ins and outs of how they run their businesses, look after their children, and continue to expand their families – husbands, babies, the lot!

Sam Faiers left The Only Way is Essex in 2014, deciding instead to focus on her relationship with Joey Essex and following a diagnosis of Crohn’s disease. Sam has gone on to have many fruitful careers since the reality TV show, but now Sam has embarked on her biggest project yet.

What is Sam Faiers’ clothing line?

On July 17th, 2020, Sam launched her first ever fashion brand. The brand is called Saint Avenue.

Although Sam has had plenty of collaborations with the likes of In The Style and River Island, this is the first line which she has launched entirely by herself.

On the website, Saint Avenue describes itself as a London-based fashion brand by Samantha Faiers. It states:

Combining playfulness and femininity we have truly found our signature style. Our pieces emphasise unique, unexpected details that are colourful, fresh, and trend-led, while carrying a romantic nod.

Saint Avenue on The Mummy Diaries

In series 8 episode 3 (Thursday, September 17th), The Mummy Diaries viewers were offered an insight into how Sam launched her brand.

Sam was seen in the episode heading into London for her first fashion shoot and meeting for Saint Avenue post-lockdown. Sam and her husband Paul had made the decision to rebrand an old business of theirs into a fashion brand, in the hopes that it would provide more security for their family. So, that’s where Saint Avenue was born! But in the episode, Sam noted:

With Saint Avenue, I don’t need to be the model for the brand and I don’t want them to feel like it always has to have my name associated to it.

Sam was enjoying being in control of the brand and shoot saying “it’s actually so chilled when you’re behind the camera, not in front of the camera.”

How to buy Sam Faiers’ clothing line

To check out Sam’s full clothing line and buy the collection, head to the Saint Avenue website.

At the current time, they only have 13 items for sale, a mix of dresses, tops and co-ords.

You can also head to the Saint Avenue Instagram to check out their clothing. They currently have over 219,000 followers on Instagram.

