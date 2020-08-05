It looks like there’s a new beauty expert on the scene, as Sarah Jossel returns to our screens on This Morning.

Looking for the top beauty essentials to keep you looking your best this summer? Look no further. Sarah Jossel returned to the ITV breakfast show on Wednesday, August 5th to speak about some of her summer favourites.

Read on to find out more about Sarah, her career, and her top picks for this summer 2020.

Who is Sarah Jossel?

Sarah Jossel is the beauty director at The Sunday Times’ Style magazine, where she also writes her column, #BeautyBoss. She is also the resident beauty expert on This Morning.

Sarah started out her career working at GLAMOUR Magazine. First, Sarah worked as a beauty writer in 2009. In 2013, Sarah became the deputy beauty editor, where she held the role for two years.

In 2015, Sarah joined the Sunday Times’ Style team, where she has been ever since. Sarah became the beauty editor in 2016, then worked up to the role of beauty director in 2017.

Sarah Jossel’s summer essentials on This Morning

On Wednesday, August 5th, Sarah Jossel appeared on This Morning to share some of her favourite products for this summer 2020.

De Mamiel Altitude Oil for £30

Bolt Beauty for £35

Mrs White’s Unstung Hero Mosquito Repellent for £20

Dr. Bronner’s Organic Hand Hygiene Spray for £5.25

Spoolie brush

Garnier Ambre Solaire Hydrating Face Mist SPF50 for £6

Milk Makeup Lip & Cheek for £23

Fenty Skin Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer Sunscreen for £30

Follow Sarah on Instagram

To keep up to date with Sarah’s latest news – and also her favourite product recommendations – you can follow her on Instagram.

Already, Sarah has over 40,000 followers and counting. You can follow her @sarahjossel.

