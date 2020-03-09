Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Following a two-year break, Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly are finally back with a new series of Saturday Night Takeaway.

The ITV entertainment show sees live performances, games with the audience in the studio and pranks with celebrity guests.

Saturday Night Takeaway has announced that the 2020 series will hold its live finale at a special location.

So, where’s the live finale taking place this year? And how can you secure your place on the plane?

Here’s how to get tickets for Saturday Night Takeaway’s 2020 finale.

Saturday Night Takeaway 2020 finale

The 2020 series finale is taking place at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

The ITV show has confirmed that there will be over 300 guests at the venue.

How to get a place on the plane for the live finale

There are three different ways you can secure a place on the plane to Florida.

To win a spot for yourself, simply head to ITV’s website here and get a Saturday Night Takeaway poster. All you have to do is to visit a local store of Virgin Holidays or register online to download your poster.

To win a place for someone else, apply from this link here where you can nominate them if you think they deserve to be on the plane to Walt Disney World Florida more than you.

Saturday Night Takeaway 2020 finale: Cash competition

And the final way to secure a spot in the 2020 finale gives you the chance to win eight places on the plane plus £40,000 in cash to spend in Florida!

Simply apply through ITV’s competitions website and enter online with as little as £2. The deadline is Monday, March 23rd and the plane leaves on Friday, April 3rd.

So make sure you book your holiday before entering the competition!

This prize also includes hotel accommodation, park tickets and two $2,500 Disney gift cards.

