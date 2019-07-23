Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Every week ITV’s Save Money: Good Diet brings us healthy versions of the nation’s favourite dishes.

Episode 7 aired on Tuesday, July 23rd the countdown of the UK’s fave dinners continued. Dish number two on the list was chicken tikka masala.

The delicious dish, which is normally in the region of 900 calories, now comes in at almost half that.

A super healthy version of a classic takeaway dinner can be made by even the most inexperienced chefs thanks to Phil Vickery.

Here’s how to make the Save Money: Good Diet chicken tikka masala…

Save Money: Good Diet chicken tikka masala ingredients

2 tablespoons cornflour

1 medium egg white

400g skinless chicken breast, chopped into cubes

400g tinned tomatoes

Pinch of salt

10g 0% fat yoghurt

4 tablespoons fresh coriander leaves, to serve

For the rice

400g basmati rice

¼ teaspoon ground turmeric

8 cardamom pods, crushed

For the paste

1 tablespoon very finely chopped fresh ginger

5 garlic cloves, peeled

1 small red chilli, chopped

3 tablespoons tikka curry powder

2 onions, very finely chopped

2 tablespoons any oil

For the chapatti

125g wholemeal flour

Pinch of salt

1 tablespoon olive oil

How to make the Save Money: Good Diet chicken tikka masala

Step 1: Start with 400g chicken breast – remember that overcooking can result in dry chicken. Phil advises to velveteen the chicken. Mix together the egg white and cornflour and coat the chicken in the paste then fry in a frying pan. This way all the juice stays inside so it doesn’t go dry when you’re cooking.

Step 2: Now, make the spicy sauce by combining the ready mixed tikka spice with onion, garlic, chilli and ginger.

Step 3: Now for the rice. Fill the saucepan with water up to around 1 cm above the rice. Add about eight green cardamoms to your rice and about 1/4 tsp turmeric. Leave the rice to cook for 12-14 minutes depending on your stove.

Step 4: For the chapattis, you’ll need a wet dough. Combine wholemeal flour, a tablespoon of oil, a pinch of salt and water and roll them out nice and thin. Then cook each chapatti on each side for one minute.

Step 5: To finish everything off add low fat or 0% fat yoghurt to the tikka sauce. This gives the sauce its velvety texture. Lastly, add a coriander garnish. The healthy chicken tikka masala works out at £6 for four people and comes in at 537 calories!

WATCH SAVE MONEY: GOOD DIET ON ITV AT 7:30 PM ON TUESDAYS.