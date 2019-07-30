Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Twenty-first Century life can certainly take its toll when it comes to eating healthily and saving money.

ITV’s Save Money: Good Diet is revolutionising the way Brits are cooking with cheaper and healthier alternatives to everyone’s favourite dishes flying out each week.

Sian Williams hosts the show while celebrity chef Phil Vickery takes the reins in the kitchen. Every episode the show counts down the UK’s most-loved dishes and number one on the list was the classic chicken roast.

Sunday lunch doesn’t have to be complicated and thanks to Phil Vickery there’s now an easy-to-follow recipe from Save Money: Good Diet.

Now you can make the roast dinner from Save Money: Good Diet, too, which was priced at just £8.08!

Save Money: Good Diet roast dinner ingredients

The following ingredients are needed to create a delicious and wallet-friendly roast dinner:

1 fresh whole chicken

2 onions, chopped

A mixture of root vegetables including 1 small swede, 2 large carrots, 1 medium leek all cut into small chunks

2 celery sticks, chopped

1 reduced-salt chicken stock cube, crumbled

1 sweetheart cabbage

100 ml vegetable oil, to drizzle on potatoes before roasting

2 medium eggs

Salt and black pepper

110g plain flour

284ml milk

2 tablespoons cornflour

For the pot roast

Step 1: Preheat the oven to 220 degrees Celsius or gas mark 7. Now, put your chicken into a deep, ovenproof saucepan or baking dish. Add a dash of black pepper and pop into the oven for 10 to 15 minutes to brown. Then remove the chicken from the oven and place the chunky chopped vegetables around it, along with the stock cube and around 300ml of water.

Step 2: Place the chicken and veg back into the oven to cook for around an hour. Once fully cooked, carefully lift out the chicken and leave to rest.

Step 3: While your chicken is cooking you can move on to the potatoes. Peel your potatoes and chop them into halves and place into a boiling pan of water.

Step 4: Drizzle 100 ml of vegetable oil onto a baking tray and place it into the oven to heat up while the potatoes are boiling. After about 5 minutes, once your potatoes are parboiled, drain them and pour them out onto the hot baking tray. Put them in the oven to cook for around 40 minutes.

For the Yorkshire puddings

You’ll need eggs flour and milk to make your Yorkshires from scratch.

Step 5: Place the flour, eggs and half the milk into a bowl and mix to a smooth batter, then add the rest of the milk. Add two tbsp of oil to each muffin tin hole and pop into the oven on a baking tray for ten minutes.

Step 6: Remove the muffin tin from the oven and pour the Yorkshire pudding batter into the preheated tin and immediately return to the oven. After cook on one side for ten minutes, turn them over and reduce the heat to 180 degrees Celsius or gas mark 4.

Step 7: Cook the Yorkshire puddings until they’re golden brown – which should take around 40 minutes.

For the gravy and cabbage

Step 8: You can buy instant gravy granules but if you’re really after a home-cooked roast then making your own gravy doesn’t need to be difficult. Firstly, strain the stock from the vegetables into a small saucepan bring to a simmer.

Step 9: Mix the cornflour with four tablespoons of water, then stir into the simmering mixture. Stir constantly until the gravy thickens.

Step 10: While your gravy is simmering, cut the cabbage into quarters cover in plastic wrap and then put them into the microwave for four three-minute bursts.

Now you have a delicious roast dinner for four sorted for just £8.08!

WATCH SAVE MONEY: GOOD DIET ON ITV AT 7:30 PM ON TUESDAYS.