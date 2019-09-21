Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

ITVBe’s hit reality TV show, Absolutely Ascot, is back on our screens as of September 22nd 2019!

Absolutely Ascot launched in 2018. It was such a success that fans of the show have been on tenterhooks waiting for the official season 2 start date.

Now series 2 is upon us and as well as the original cast, there have been some new additions in 2019.

Ellie Ball had her baby, Michael, who will be joining her on the show and blonde bombshell Charlotte Lee is also part of the Absolutely Ascot cast!

Who is Absolutely Ascot’s Charlotte Lee?

Absolutely Ascot welcomes a blonde bombshell to its cast in 2019 – 21-year-old Charlotte Lee. Described as a ‘single girl looking for love’, we can guarantee that there’s about to be some relationship drama when it comes to Charlotte.

A show source said: “Charlotte is beautiful, funny, straight-talking. She wears her heart on her sleeve and suffers no fools.”

Charlotte Lee on Instagram

Of course, Ascot’s newcomer is on Insta, you can follow her @charlottelee_x.

Charlotte has around 4,500 followers and keeps them updated with holiday snaps, OOTD pics and general photos of herself looking glam.

The Absolutely Ascot series 2 cast member celebrates her birthday on May 30th and turned 21 in 2019.

What about Charlotte’s job?

You wouldn’t think it, but it turns out that this glamour puss actually works in her family’s fish and chip shop!

Charlotte clearly doesn’t shy away from getting her hands dirty. But she always stays glam, with a quick wit and a bouncy blow-dry to match!

Although her job might not be as expected, we can expect tonnes of drama with this newbie. She’s said to make an immediate splash on the scene by getting caught in a love triangle.

WATCH ABSOLUTELY ASCOT SERIES 2 FROM SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 22ND, 2019 AT 10 PM ON ITVBE.

