Sean Fletcher is back on our screens with a new travel series, this time taking on the Welsh coastline.

The TV presenter, who is known for working on the likes of Good Morning Britain and Countryfile, is the lead presenter on ITV’s new series Wonders of the Coast Path. The six-part series launches on Thursday, July 23rd at 8 pm.

Although Sean Fletcher has now been on our screens for almost two decades, there are still who want to know more about the presenter. So, with Sean returning for Wonders of the Coast Path, we thought it best time to do some digging.

Find out everything you need to know about Sean and his wife, Luned Tonderai, here. Plus, more on the Fletcher family!

Who is Sean Fletcher’s wife?

Luned Tonderai.

In 1999, Sean Fletcher married Welsh TV producer and director Luned Tonderai. It is unconfirmed how they met, as Sean largely keeps his married life private.

We found Luned on IMDb and her profile shows some of the projects she has produced. These include 24 Hours in Police Custody, Saving Lives at Sea, and her most recent project, 100 Kilo Kids: Obesity SOS.

Luned is also the director and cinematographer of 100 Kilo Kids.

More about Luned Tonderai

Luned Tonderai is 44 years old this year.

On her Twitter account, Luned describes herself as a “documentary maker, mother, sometimes runner.” You can follow her on Twitter @lunedtonderai.

A majority of her feed is dominated with the latest information on Sean.

Sean and Luned: Children

Sean and Luned have two children together: Lili, 22, and Reuben, 17.

Both Lili and Reuben were born in Cardiff, Wales, however the family decided to relocate to London in 2007. Lili was then 9 years old and Reuben was just 4. The children continued to study at the London Welsh School, as they spoke Welsh as one of their languages.

In the past, Sean has spoken about their difficulty as a family with Reuben’s OCD. In 2017, Reuben said: “I have really supportive friends who really helped me. I do feel better than a year ago when I was diagnosed. Some things have gone away but they have been replaced by new compulsions.” He also explained that his OCD was the “bully” of the family. Things have improved since his diagnosis.

