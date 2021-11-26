Simon Gregson's net worth and house explored as he enters I'm A Celeb











Simon Gregson, aka Steve from Corrie, has officially entered the I’m A Celebrity castle. From his net worth to house, we explore his earnings.

He kickstarted the one-of-a-kind gruelling experience by picking up sheep testicles with his mouth and downing a pint of cow anus – for food.

The soap star’s choice to enter the Welsh castle might have you frazzled, so we had a look at his salary, house and net worth.

I’M A CELEBRITY GET ME OUT OF HERE: Is Arlene Phillips ill?

Introducing your 2021 Celebrity Campmates! | I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! BridTV 6654 Introducing your 2021 Celebrity Campmates! | I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 901229 901229 center 22403

Simon’s net worth and salary

Simon’s net worth is said to be around £1million today, which is all down to his long-running role as Steve on Coronation Street.

The 47-year-old reportedly earns £150,000 a year for starring on the soap, which equates to £12,500 from ITV per month.

In terms of his fee for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, Reality Titbit estimates that he is getting paid around £75,000 for his appearance.

This unconfirmed fee is based on previous payments to other soap stars, as per Yahoo. Jacqueline Jossa, who was crowned Queen of The Jungle in 2019, was reportedly paid £75,000 to appear.

He appears to be earning enough to afford a Ford Mustang GT, which has a starting cost of £38,035 to buy outright new.

Where is Simon Gregson’s house?

Simon lives in Cheshire with his family, and he’s already getting some practice in for the spooky castle as he believes his house is haunted.

Based near Wilmslow, he resides there with his wife Emma Gleave and their three sons, Henry, four, Alfie, 12, and Harry, ten, and their two dogs.

His red brick home has a rustic kitchen inside, a grey, cosy-looking sofa in their living room, and a large wooden table in the dining area.

Fans can catch a glimpse of Simon’s home below, where he dances with his son in their grey LED-lit kitchen with a huge central island.

EXPLORED: Where is Escape to the Chateau filmed?

How long has Simon been on Corrie?

Simon has been starring on ITV’s Coronation Street since 1989, making his acting stint a whopping 39 years long so far!

During that time, he has received a total of 17 awards for comedy and performance, plus a Legends of Industry Award.

When he was a pupil at The Kingsway School, Stockport, Simon entered a search for the part of one of two new cast members to join the ITV soap.

The casting asked for people to apply for the ‘McDonald Twins’. His fellow Kingsway pupil Nicholas Cochrane was then selected out of the class.

Simon’s acting career began after producers searched for another class member with the same height, build and hair colouring as Nicholas.

Simon was the only class member to fit these criteria – the rest is history!

WATCH I’M A CELEBRITY… GET ME OUT OF HERE! ON ITV DAILY AT 9 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK