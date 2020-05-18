Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

You might not recognise the name Tim Jones instantly, but we’re sure you will have seen him on your social media at some point over the last month.

Tim Jones, AKA the “singing policeman,” went viral with a video of him singing Dr. Frank-N-Furter’s lead number from The Rocky Horror Picture Show. This video is part of his daily singing series throughout quarantine, using music to help lift his mood and the mood of others.

With the singing policeman now a bonafide viral star, many fans of his are on the hunt for his social media profiles. So does Tim Jones have Instagram? Find out where is best to follow him here.

Who is Tim Jones?

Tim Jones is a 47-year-0ld police officer from Gloucester. He has worked as a police officer for the past 18 years.

Tim rose to fame after a clip of him singing ‘Sweet Transvestite’ from The Rocky Horror Picture Show went viral. The original clip has now been viewed nearly 5,000,000 times and has nearly 200,000 shares on Facebook. Tim even caught the attention of Susan Sarandon, who starred in the original 1975 film as the lead Janet Weiss. Susan tweeted: “Thank you Tim for your rousing and unexpected call to safety. I fainted in my NYC i-so-la-tion!”

Not too much is known about Tim’s background, but we do know that he has two children.

Does Tim Jones have Instagram?

No.

We trawled through Instagram and Twitter to see if we could find social media profiles for the singing policeman but had no luck. Given Tim’s career, it’s not a surprise that he is slightly off the grid.

But you can follow Tim on Facebook for more social content from the singer. This is where he posts his singing videos in quarantine.

We also found through looking on Tim’s Facebook profile that he frequently performs in musical productions. Fingers crossed that when the lockdown eases and crowds can start to gather that we’ll see Tim Jones on stage somewhere!

Singing policeman takes on Lorraine

Lorraine Kelly was incredibly excited to speak with Tim Jones on her Good Morning Britain segment, as she had previously aired his singing clip on Friday, May 15th.

Lorraine told Tom: “You cheered up the nation, the response you got was remarkable.”

When Tim was asked when he initiated this singing challenge, he said:

To be honest with you it was to cheer myself up. On the 24th of March when it started, I wasn’t in a good place to be honest. I didn’t think the singing challenge would last but it got to day 11 and then this happened. It all went a bit mental.

