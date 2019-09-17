Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Singletown is the UK’s answer to a serious lack of Love Island after the fifth series of the show finished in July 2019.

A new dating show to ITV and a new concept in itself, five couples put their relationships to the test by spending the summer single in London. Living in separate houses and going on dates as any single person would do, the couples have a big decision to make at the end of the series.

Two of TV’s most loved, Emily Atack and Joel Dommett, host the show and guide the singletons through the experience.

Let’s take a look at how many episodes there are in ITV’s hot new dating show, Singletown.

Singletown: How many episodes?

Starting on September 2nd 2019, the episodes of Singletown have flown by.

There are 15 episodes in total of Singletown. Series 1 comes to an end on Friday, September 20th at 9 pm.

The ITV show will air its grand finale on Friday 20th which will see the couples either reunite or go their separate ways.

Warning: Spoilers below!

Who are the Singletown couples?

Singletown kicked off on ITV for its first-ever series in 2019.

The couples taking part include Claudia Trante and Rob Greenway, Sophie Moran and George Bird, Jeremiah Kanjakwa and Selin Tursucu, Elliott Churchley and Charlie David and Natasha Finn and Luke Louza.

By the looks of their Instagram accounts, Elliott and Charlie are keeping schtum about their current relationship status. Claudia and Rob are both on Instagram but their profiles are private. It looks like Selin and Jeremiah called things off but one couple to rekindle their romance was Birmingham couple, Natasha and Luke!

When is Singletown on TV?

Singletown airs every weekday at 9 pm on ITV2 from September 2nd. The show isn’t on at the weekends.

Emily Atack and Joel Dommett will host and narrate the final Love Locket Ceremony on Friday September 20th.

All will be revealed in the last episode of the season as to which couples are splitting and which are making a go of things.

