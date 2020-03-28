Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Presenter Stephen Mulhern has returned with a brand new series of In for a Penny in 2020.

After a successful first season, Stephen is back to host the ITV show’s second series across different locations in the UK. On the game show, the presenter gives chance to public members to win prizes in a series of challenges.

From Britain’s Got Talent to Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, Stephen is a familiar face in the entertainment industry.

But what about his personal life? Who is Stephen Mulhern’s partner? Here’s everything you need to know about the presenter’s personal life!

Who is Stephen Mulhern?

Stephen is a 42-year-old presenter and showbiz magician. He discovered his passion for magic thanks to his father when he was 11 years old.

Years later, Stephen came up with his own magic show called Stephen’s Mega Mad Magic Show. And when he turned 18, he landed a job at The Big Big Talent Show with presenter Jonathan Ross.

Following this gig, Stephen’s presenting career kicked off and he went on to work for many more ITV shows.

Who is Stephen Mulhern’s partner?

Reality Titbit believes that Stephen doesn’t have a partner in 2020.

In fact, the ITV presenter previously opened up about his personal life, saying that he hasn’t dated in the last few years.

In a 2018 interview with CelebsNow, Stephen said:

Last time I went on a date was about four years ago. That makes me sound really sad! I need a life. I need to stop working so much.

Stephen also added that he’s not keen on online dating and said that he finds the idea of it “bizarre”.

Stephen Mulhern’s former partner

Stephen used to date EastEnders actress Emma Barton. The two met when they were playing in a Snow White pantomime back in 2008.

However, the couple called it quits in 2011 and Stephen hasn’t had a long-term relationship since then.

WATCH IN FOR A PENNY EVERY SATURDAY AT 8 PM ON ITV

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK