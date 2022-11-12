









I’m A Celebrity is back on our screens and what an eventful first week it’s been in camp! Last night we saw Sue Cleaver talk about how she ‘spookily’ found her birth mother.

Aside from the bushtucker trials, one part of the show fans love is when the celebrities open up to each other, showing a vulnerable side that we wouldn’t necessarily see of them in the media.

Sue, who described herself as normally being a “private person” left campmates and fans stunned with the story of how she came across her biological mother by chance.

So, how did Sue – now a grandmother of four – find her birth mother and why did it leave campmates with goosebumps?

How did Sue Cleaver find her mother?

During last night’s episode of I’m a Celebrity, the campmates were sharing stories around the camp, which led to Sue explaining she was adopted.

She told her co-stars that ‘acting saved her’ as she had a lot of personality disorders. She explained it to campmates as “trying on personalities as coats” to see which one suited her, leading her to never being her authentic self.

When Sue was around 23 or 24 at drama school she revealed a fellow actor told another: “Oh my God, she’s the absolute double of my wife.”

He then asked when and where Sue was born, leading to the actor ringing his wife and telling her: “I’ve found her.”

Fellow campmates Scarlette Douglas and Jill Scott were left with goosebumps while Babatunde Aleshe proclaimed how ‘mad’ and ‘spooky’ the story was.

Sue then told campmates that her adopted mother and her birth mother get along, even going out to dinner together.

She concluded her story by telling campmates: “It’s a nice ending, I’m very lucky.”

Viewers react to Sue’s heartwarming story

It wasn’t only the campmates who were left stunned by Sue’s story about her mother. Lioness Jill described it as the ‘most incredible story she’s ever heard’ and fans online definitely agreed.

One Twitter user said:

“Wow what a brilliant story.. we see Eileen Upto 3 times a week in @itvcorrie but we never see sue.. was a lovely story to listen too #ImACeleb“

Sue welcomes her fourth grandchild

Speaking of family, Sue’s recently expanded! Her son Elliot Quinn had a newborn boy just before she left to go down under.

Her last Instagram post before entering the jungle was an adorable selfie with her fourth grandchild. Corrie fans flooded the comments with their well wishes.

One comment read: “It’s the best thing in the world isn’t it being a grandparent ❤️❤️❤️”

Congrats to Sue and all the family!

