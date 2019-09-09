Supermarket Sweep: Buy yourself one of the show's iconic jumpers!

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Supermarket Sweep is synonymous with Dale Winton in the UK and the British version of the gameshow ran from 1993 to 2001 in its first stretch.

Now, the show has been revived and the man fronting the iconic programme is none other than reality TV’s finest, Rylan Clark Neal.

Rylan rose to fame on The X Factor in 2012 and later went on to win Celebrity Big Brother in 2013.

The nation fell in little more in love with Rylan when he appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox in 2019 alongside his hilarious mum, Linda.

Now, the 30-year-old has bagged himself a presenting role on one of TV’s most memorable game shows. And one item that goes hand in hand with the show is the Supermarket Sweep jumper!

Supermarket Sweep 2019

The game show centred around shopping kicks off from September 9th 2019 at 8 pm on ITV2.

Rylan is the face of the revival putting three pairs of shoppers through their paces in the faux supermarket. And Coronation Street’s Jennie McAlpine narrates the show as the contestants race around the aisles.

The prize for all this supermarket silliness? A whopping £3,000! There’s not much to lose by giving Supermarket Sweep a go. Let’s face it, most of us are equipped with the skills to dash around a superstore nowadays.

Buy a Supermarket Sweep jumper

The first episode of Supermarket Sweep aired on September 9th 2019 and although viewers are probably enjoying the game show it seems that they’re much more interested in something other than the competition.

The iconic Supermarket Sweep pastel jumpers have been whipped out for Rylan’s revival of the show and viewers have taken to Twitter to express how much they really want one.

Redbubble.com are selling Supermarket Sweep style jumpers online for £25 each and Truffle Shuffle have the show’s Tote Bags on sale for £7, too.

Unfortunately, it looks as though you have to take part to bag yourself a genuine Supermarket Sweep jumper, but at least the online options could make you feel like you’re part of the fun!

So what i really want… is for @Rylan to chuck me a supermarket sweep jumper (pink L) purleaaaaaase pic.twitter.com/tIVRl1WG2H — L E E M A C 🌹 (@mac_lee) August 30, 2019

Supermarket Sweep – apply

If you fancy a shot at darting around shelves of cereal, tinned goods and rolls of Andrex then this one’s for you.

Applications are still open and all that’s required is that the contestants are over eighteen years old.

The casting team are looking for “fun, outgoing and dynamic pairs of couples, friends, school and work mates or family duos to take part in Supermarket Sweep”.

If you think you’ve got what it takes then go ahead and email [email protected].

WATCH SUPERMARKET SWEEP FROM MONDAY SEPTEMBER 9TH 2019 AT 8 PM ON ITV2.

