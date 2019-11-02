Take a look at Alison Hammond's weight loss in 2019: The Chase Celebrity Special

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

The Chase is the British TV game show that has us all on the edge of our seats as contestants go up against brainbox Chasers all in a bid to win cash.

One of ITV’s most successful game shows, The Chase has us all shouting at our screens each evening.

And to top it all off, the show even commissions a celebrity edition now and again.

She’s appeared on all sorts of TV shows from Strictly Come Dancing to Celebrity MasterChef and now Alison is on The Chase. Let’s take a look at Alison Hammond’s weight loss journey in 2019…

Who is Alison Hammond?

Alison Hammond is a TV personality made famous by Big Brother series 3. Today she’s a daytime TV presenter who is probably most recognised for appearing on This Morning.

Born in Birmingham on February 5th, 1979, Alison is 40 years old.

She shares a son, Aidan, with former partner Nourddine Boufaied, a cabbie from Manchester.

Alison Hammond: Weight loss

In 2017, following her TV appearance on ITV’s Sugar Free Farm, Birmingham Live reported that Alison had made some lifestyle changes. She said: “I eat the full-fat versions of things. I use lard and butter and avoid anything that’s sugar-free, fat-free or low-fat and diet anything.”

In April 2019 Alison announced on Instagram that she’s an official ambassador of Weight Watchers UK

She’s also taken to social media to share a good few workout videos as she shifts the pounds in 2019.

Alison has been training with PT Ellis Gatfield. He says he “helps people become happy, lose bodyfat & gain confidence.”

What size is Alison in 2019?

The Express reported in 2019 that Alison was 20 stone before embarking on a weight loss journey at the start of the year.

She took to Instagram in February 2019 and captioned a photo: “If I can inspire one person to challenge themselves to do something they didn’t think they could do I’ll be happy. Do what makes you happy. Enjoy the journey.”

It’s unconfirmed exactly how much weight Alison has lost so far, but she’s certainly keeping up the healthy lifestyle by the looks of her Instagram page.

