Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Series 11 of dating show Take Me Out should is just around the corner!

The brand new season is set to kick off this October as the show’s iconic host, Paddy McGuinness, once again puts on a show with the famous “no likey, no lighty!” rules.

Here’s everything you need to know about both watching Take Me Out 2019 and how to apply for future seasons.

TOWIE: The seven stages of Arg putting on weight – from 2010 to now!

When does Take Me Out season 11 start?

Series 11 of Take Me Out will launch during the very last week of October.

Traditionally, the show launches on a Saturday or Sunday, so keep your eyes peeled for Paddy taking the stage on either Saturday, October 27th or Sunday, October 28th.

After which, series 11 will air weekly.

How to apply for Take Me Out on ITV2!

Applications for Take Me Out series 11 are unfortunately now closed.

However, if you want to go for it and apply for season 12, airing in 2020, then head to ITV.com/takemeout, applications are likely to open around March 2019.

To keep up with everything Take Me Out, give the show a follow on Instagram and Twitter.

How to Catch Up with Take Me Out

If you fancy catching up with Take Me Out series 7 and 8 then you can do on ITV’s website.

There are currently 19 episodes available on the ITV Hub.

And, if you miss an episode of the new series then head over to the ITV Hub to watch the show on-demand.