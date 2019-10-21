University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

Take Me Out 2019 is just around the corner and as ever, we can’t wait to see what Paddy McGuinness and the daters have in store for us this year.

The new season of the hit dating series kicks off on Saturday, October 26th with a whole new cast of daters ready for action!

So, who is on Take Me Out this year?

We found the ‘Flirty Thirty’ on Instagram – get to know them here!

Bobbi Hang

Age: 30

Instagram: @bobbihang88

About: Bobbi is a martial artist. She comes from Harlow in Essex and when she’s not practicing martial arts, you can find her making comedy sketches on YouTube. Unlike most of the other daters, Bobbi has four kids, who are all under 10-years-old!

Georgia Nixon

Age: 22

Instagram: @georgianixon_

About: Leeds-based Georgia works part-time as a bar manager and the other half of her time working as a princess at an adventure park! Georgia plays everyone from Frozen’s Elsa to Lord Voldemort.

Courtney Lewis

Age: 24

Instagram: @courtneylewis.harvey

About: East London babe Courtney is currently working as a barmaid and looking for acting and performing roles. She is a graduate of De Montford University with a degree in performing arts.

Jade Devaney

Age: 26

Instagram: @jadeydevaney

About: Jade is from Manchester and works as a hotel sales co-ordinator. She dated pro rugby player Gene Ormsby for seven years but now she’s looking for the right man on Take Me Out!

Krissy Jones

Age: 24

Instagram: @kristinajones94

About: Kristina ‘Krissy’ Jones is from Shrewbury and is currently a graphic design student. When she’s not working on her arts ‘n crafts, Krissy also works as a Dispenser at a pharmacy.

Libby Robertson

Age: 21

Instagram: @libby_robertsonx

About: Libby is a professional horse rider and stunt rider who lives in Ascot. She’s appeared as a stunt rider in major blockbuster Disney films such as Maleficent and Dumbo! But horse-riding isn’t the only skill Libby has, as she’s also fluent in Mandarin – impressive!

Shannon Vardy

Age: 23

Instagram: @shannonvardy

About: Shannon is a call centre worker from Barnsley who has been “single for forever.” She’s looking for Mr Right on Take Me Out this year.

Taylor Currie

Age: 22

Instagram: @taylorlouisecurriex

About: Taylor is a recent graduate of Italia Conti, a performing arts school in London. She is originally from Stirling but moved to the Big Smoke to pursue her dreams. When she’s not performing, Taylor works as a junior stylist.

Tammy Clough

Age: 39

Instagram: @tattootam

About: Blackpool babe Tammy has one of the most unique careers out of the Thirty Flirty this year. She is a close protection officer – AKA a bodyguard – for A-List celebs. She’s looked after the likes of Samuel L. Jackson in her career!

Danni McNamara

Age: 23

Instagram: @dannimcnamara_

About: Danni is a nursery teacher from Brighton who in her spare time is a total thrill-seeker! She loves everything from rock climbing to abseiling to sky-diving! Her celebrity crush is Bear Grylls and we can totally see why.

Paiton Barker

Age: 22

Instagram: @paitonbarker

About: Paiton from Wigan has a totally enviable job! She’s an animal education presenter and travels around the country teaching kids about animals. When Paiton isn’t working with animals, she is freelancing as a makeup artist.

Chloe Bolt

Age: 21

Instagram: @chl0ehannah

About: Chloe is a 21-year-old from Exeter who is a flight attendant. She’s been single for four years now and is looking for someone to sweep her off her feet.

Anna

Age: 19

Instagram: @anna6812

About: Anna is a student from London who is currently studying for a marketing and management degree at the University of Leeds. When she’s not studying, Anna is passionate about horse-riding.

Jade Walton

Age: 21

Instagram: @jadewalton12

About: Jade is originally from Hartlepool and has just graduated as a trainee police officer. Before she decided she wanted to pursue a career in law enforcement, Jade was a professional basketball player, as she played for Team GB’s Under-21s! She was also crowned Miss United Continents in 2017… a very busy lady!

Cally Nicole

Age: 20

Instagram: @callynicolex

About: Cally is a hairdresser from Basildon, Essex who is looking for love on Take Me Out 2019. She’s a keen traveller and dog lover, so here’s hoping Paddy can find her a perfect match.

Lulu Street

Age: 18

Instagram: @lulu.street.x

About: Lulu from Boston, Lincolnshire is the baby of the group. She currently works as a despatch administrator and has been single for just two months.

Shan Harvey

Age: 21

Instagram: @shanharveyx

About: Shan is a baker from West Bromwich. When she’s not whipping up delicious baked goods in the kitchen, you can find Shan pursuing her other passions of singing and dancing.

Shellee

Age: 28

Instagram: @shelleeinsta

About: Student nurse Shellee from Canterbury also is a keen traveller and when she’s not globetrotting, you’ll find her hitting the gym. She’s even taken up Olympic weight lifting!

Ginny

Age: 28

Instagram: @ginnysxx

About: Ginny from Kent is a retail manager and law student. But she’s had a bit of a wild past, as she used to be a fire breather!

Meet the rest of the cast!

The twelve more contestants who we couldn’t find on Instagram include business student Olivia (21), bridal model Nikita (23), shoe designer Iman (22) and receptionist Jenni (24).

There are plenty of lawyers as well who have signed up to be in the Flirty Thirty such as Vicky (28), Jennifer (26) and Myma (27).

Finally, completing the 2019 cast lineup is senior carer Grace (23), planning and scheduler Chelsey (24), nursery assistant Emma (19) and author Meera (30).

It’s the most interesting and diverse cast Take Me Out has had in years!

