Since Take Me Out first aired on ITV back in 2010, it has become one of the nation’s favourite dating shows. From the awkward intros to the painstaking rejections, what’s not to love about the show which deals with dating in such a brutal way?

So, the news that the show was renewed for 2019 was welcome to fans across the nation.

But when does series 11 of Take Me Out actually start?

When will Take Me Out 2019 start?

There is no confirmed start date for Take Me Out series 11 as of yet, but it has been confirmed that the new series will start during week 44 of the TV calendar year. This is between Saturday, October 26th and Friday, November 1st.

As previous series have aired on Saturdays it is likely that this will be the case for 2019.

That means we can anticipate series 11 of Take Me Out to start on Saturday, October 26th.

We will update this page when the official start date has been confirmed.

Catch up with Take Me Out

If you’re looking for a way to fill your time until the new series of Take Me Out return, then look no further!

Series 7 and 8 are available on the ITV website! There are currently 19 episodes available on the ITV Hub.

And, if you miss an episode of the new series then head over to the ITV Hub to watch the show on-demand.

WATCH TAKE ME OUT SERIES 11 FROM SATURDAY, OCTOBER 26TH 2019 ON ITV

