What is Tessa Hartmann's net worth? Real Housewives of Jersey star's income explored!











Real Housewives of Jersey star Tessa Hartmann made her debut on the ITVBe series but what’s her net worth?

Tessa Hartmann is one of the cast members on Real Housewives of Jersey. The ITVBe programme follows a group of glamorous women living on the island of Jersey, as they navigate through personal issues, professional commitments and family responsibilities.

But as much as some viewers are here for the drama, many wonder exactly how much stars like Tessa Hartmann make in real life.

So, what is Tessa’s net worth? Here is the fortune of the Real Housewives of Jersey star explored.

Tessa Hartmann on Real Housewives of Jersey, ITVBe

Who is Tessa Hartmann?

Tessa Hartmann is originally from Scotland and moved to Jersey five years ago.

She was awarded a CBE in 2016 for services to the Scottish fashion industry and launched the Scottish Fashion Awards 10 years ago.

The reality star, who is a mother of four, has been recognised as the mum of former X Factor star Tallia Storm. She competed in X Factor: The Band in 2019, and has also appeared on Celebs Go Dating.

Real Housewives of Jersey trailer, ITV

Tessa Hartmann: Net worth

£20.6 million.

According to company accounts, Tessa has amassed a fortune of £20.6 million, Entertainment Daily has reported.

The Real Housewives of Jersey star set up the branding and communications company Hartmann House in Glasgow 25 years ago which she runs with her husband Sascha.

Tessa is also the creator behind the Jersey Style Awards which aims to showcase the best of Jersey, across arts, business, retail, culture and tourism.

Tessa Hartmann: Instagram

Tessa’s Instagram profile reveals the lavish and luxury lifestyle she lives as a business owner and a celebrity.

She recently did a magazine photoshoot that features pictures from her gorgeous home. Honestly, we would like a swimming pool like hers in our homes too! We wouldn’t say no to the gorgeous ocean views as well.

Tessa often interacts with her followers on Instagram and you can find her under the handle @tessahartmann1.

