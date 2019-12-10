University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

The Chase Christmas Day Special has been confirmed and the cast ITV have roped in this year will be quite the hilarious bunch.

Each year the special comes around, the Chasers get all dolled up in fancy dress, which is hilarious enough. But when the celebrity contestants take on the competition it becomes all the funnier.

And mainly because the celeb aren’t that competent at quizzing…

So, who is taking on The Chase this Christmas for charity? Find out about the 2019 cast here!

The Chase Christmas Special: Cast

The 2019 festive special will see four celebrities take on the tough quiz in the hopes of winning thousands for their chosen charities this Christmastime.

First up to face the Chasers is 46-year-old comedian Lucy Porter. Lucy is no stranger to the quizzing world, as in November 2009, Lucy broke records on Celebrity Mastermind, raking in 35 points for her specialist subject: Steve Martin.

Kate is also no stranger to panel shows and has appeared on the likes of Never Mind the Buzzcocks, QI and Have I Got News for You?

Kate Thornton will also be taking on the Chasers for the Christmas special. The 46-year-old journalist and presenter will definitely be strong competition, having worked in a variety of careers from writing for the Daily Mirror to presenting The X Factor – Kate’s got a real breadth of knowledge!

Christmas cast continued

Nik Speakman is also taking on The Chase this Christmas. Nik is a therapist, life coach and presenter who works in partnership with his wife, Eva. Collectively they are known as The Speakmans.

Eva and Nik present on ITV’s This Morning. They have also had tonnes of celebrity clients over the years, from Peter Andre and Katie Price to Holly Willoughby and Jeremy Kyle.

Finally, completing the lineup is TOWIE legend, James “Arg” Argent! Arg will definitely be a brilliant watch as he takes on the toughest quizzers in the country. We can’t wait to see him in action this Christmas!

The Chase Christmas Special: How to watch

The episode will air on Christmas Day 2019 on ITV.

It is a one-hour special and will air from 6 to 7 pm.

After it has been broadcast, it will be available to watch on the ITV Hub.

WATCH THE CHASE CHRISTMAS SPECIAL ON WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 25TH AT 6 PM ON ITV

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK