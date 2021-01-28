Who is The Chasers Road Trip narrator? Voiceover is on Gavin and Stacey!











The Chasers Road Trip gives us a weekly catch-up with experts on the ITV quiz show, as they travel the world. So who is the series’ narrator?

Popular game show The Chase has no doubt been a massive hit with viewers, so it’s no surprise that ITV decided to do a spin-off travel series.

Anne Hegerty, Shaun Wallace and Mark Labbett are all in one trailer to take on China, the UK and the USA – but there is another voice we can hear.

So who is The Chasers Road Trip narrator? Why do we recognise that voice?

The Chasers Road Trip, Episode 1. Picture: ITV

Who is The Chasers Road Trip narrator?

Rob Brydon

Rob Brydon is a 55-year-old comedian and actor who is well-known for his starring role as Bryn in Gavin and Stacey.

He is also a radio and television presenter, singer and impressionist.

Rob was actually first known as a voice artist, and has been heard in animations like The Gruffalo, The Gruffalo’s Child and Room on the Broom.

Trying to watch The Chasers Road Trip, but I’m more interested in the instant recognisability of Rob Brydon’s voice. — FurnessGirl (@FurnessGirl) January 24, 2021

ITV: What does Bradley Walsh’s son Barney Walsh do for a living?

Where else have we seen Rob Brydon?

Rob appeared as Dr Paul Hamilton in the comedy series Supernova, as well as Keith Barret in the BBC comedy series Marion and Geoff.

You may also recognise him from BBC’s Would I Lie to You?, as Rob has hosted the comedy panel show since 2009.

He played himself in Rob Brydon’s Annually Retentive on BBC Three from 2006 until 2007.

Between 2010 and 2012, Rob presented his own BBC Two chat show called The Rob Brydon Show. Two years later, he hosted The Guest List!

Is Rob Brydon Welsh?

Yes

Many of those who have heard Rob Brydon talk wonder where he is from.

Rob was born in Baglan, Glamorgan, in Wales, where he was brought up.

He went to St. John’s School in Porthcawl, as well as Dumbarton House School in Swansea until the age of 14.

This was before he went to Porthcawl Comprehensive School, where he met fellow Gavin and Stacey co-star Ruth Jones, who plays Nessa.