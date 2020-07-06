After five years off of our screens, ITV is bringing back the iconic gameshow The Cube for 2020.

Do you have what it takes to beat The Cube?

The ITV gameshow presented by Phillip Schofield originally aired in 2009 and stayed on our screens until 2015. Since then, fans of the show have been desperate for it to return, many of whom wanted to take on the challenge. And now you can!

Find out how to apply for The Cube 2020 here, including application requirements and how ITV are safeguarding the gameshow for its new series.

The Cube returns for 2020

There has been little to no news on The Cube for the past few years, so many fans were surprised to see the announcement on The Cube’s official Facebook page that the show was returning.

On The Cube’s Facebook page, they wrote:

We’re looking for competitive teams of two people from the same household/ household support bubble to play the game. Do you and a teammate have what it takes to beat The Cube?

When they say “household/household support bubble,” they mean someone you have been quarantining with throughout lockdown. So, that’s a family member, flatmate or partner.

How to apply for The Cube 2020

It’s pretty easy to apply for The Cube 2020, as the application is completely online. You can view the application form here.

The entry requirements are that you and your partner are both UK residents over the age of 18.

The deadline for applications is July 26th, 2020 at 6pm. The team has also suggested to get your applications in as soon as possible, as they have an overwhelming amount of responses.

If you are selected, a member of the casting team will contact you via phone or email.

The Cube 2020: Filming

The Cube has already laid out the filming schedule for this new 2020 series. It is currently scheduled to take place in a London film studio between Monday, August 10th and Friday, August 14th.

For those contestants selected for the series, transport will be provided. This is all part of the ITV team’s efforts to get production back up and running safely.

