The Games: Olivia Attwood's height wasn't enough to take the hurdles crown













Viewers are as happy as ever to see their favourite stars on The Games, including Love Island icon Olivia Attwood.

The Games is a new show to ITV where viewers get to see 10 celebs battle it out in a variety of Olympic-style events, including diving, gymnastics, weightlifting and hurdles.

The stars long legs weren’t enough to win the first race, but how tall is Olivia Attwood really? This article explores Olivia’s height, her tough journey training for the ITV show, and her surprising sporting background.

How tall is Olivia Attwood?

Olivia Attwood stands tall at 5 ft 11 inches. Fans have been curious how tall the star is since her Love Island days, as she was only just smaller than her then-boyfriend Chris Hughes.

Olivia’s height made her perfect for the modelling industry which she was once in, along with the blonde hair and blue eyes.

She has explained that although she used to be obsessed with looking ‘perfect’, she is now extremely happy with her body and the way she looks. She told The Sun: “If I was ten out of ten then, I’m better than that now. I’m totally happy with the way I look.”

Olivia Attwood preparation for The Games

Viewers are excited to see how Olivia will handle ditching the glitz and glam for the tough training of The Games. The star has already given fans an insight into what she had to give up for the show…

Olivia told her Instagram followers: “not a drop of alcohol, chlorine in my hair for the first time in years and just a few meltdowns later and it’s finally show day!”. Attwood has also injured her shoulder whilst filming for the show, as she has suffered with a torn rotator cuff.

She also told followers “Let’s hope this shoulder can hold up and I make you all proud” – fingers crossed Olivia!

Olivia Attwood’s sports background

To many people’s surprise, this isn’t Olivia’s first rodeo when it comes to sports – and we aren’t talking about her footballer fiancé. The popular influencer actually comes from an athletic background.

When Olivia was a teenager, her dream was to become an Olympic track star, and she wasn’t far off. However, she suffered from a heart problem due to overtraining, meaning the dream was over.

The Games is a chance for Olivia to revisit her younger days, and who knows, maybe she’ll be better than ever before.

