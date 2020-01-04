The Masked Singer UK: Meet Ken Jeong - Instagram to doctor's degree!

Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

From the looks of the TV guide in 2020, it’s set to be a big year for reality programmes.

And a nice surprise addition to the schedule is a new programme to the UK, The Masked Singer.

A slightly bizarre format sees famous people in full fancy dress singing a song and four judges have to guess who’s hiding beneath the mask. Sounds a little off the wall, but we’ll take it!

The Masked Singer is already a hit TV show all over the world and now it’s landing in the UK on ITV from Saturday, January 4th at 7 pm.

Let’s get to know The Masked Singer UK judge Ken Jeong a little more…

The Masked Singer UK: Who is Ken Jeong?

Ken Jeong is one of four judges appearing on new ITV show The Masked Singer.

He’s 50 years old and was born on July 13th, 1969 in Detroit, Michigan.

The Masked Singer judge’s full name is Kendrick Kang-Joh Jeong

Ken is joined by singing sensation Rita Ora, TV presenter Davina McCall and chatshow host Jonathan Ross on The Masked Singer UK in 2020.

OMG: ITV: Meet The Masked Singer judges – global superstars to hilarious actors!

Ken’s career

Although Ken is recognised as a world-famous actor in 2020, he had initial plans of becoming a doctor before moving into an acting career.

Ken trained in internal medicine at the Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, Louisiana but he gave up a career as a doctor to become a seriously famous face.

The 50-year-old started out as a comedian and attended stand up gigs. His first acting role was in Knocked Up where he played Dr Kuni.

Of course, Ken is well-known for playing Mr Chow in mega-successful film series The Hangover.

Today, he still tours as a comedian and tickets to his shows can be purchased by following a link on his Twitter account. In January he’s appearing in Hawaii with his comedy show.

Meet Ken on Instagram

You can find Ken on Instagram @kenjeong where he has one million followers. He’s also on Twitter with the same social media handle.

Although Ken is married with children, it doesn’t look like he shares much about his family life on Insta.

He has a wife, Tran Ho, as well as thirteen-year-old twin daughters Zooey and Alexa.

It looks as though the comedian usees his social media presence to share funny snaps and promo for his upcoming work.

NEW SERIES ALERT: Meet The Voice UK 2020 judges: There’s someone new on the panel!

WATCH THE MASKED SINGER FROM SATURDAY JANUARY 4TH AT 7 PM ON ITV.