University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

There’s a new singing competition on ITV which fans are calling the most bonkers thing they’ve seen in years. Fancy watching a duck, a unicorn and a butterfly sign off on the telly? Then this is the show for you.

The Masked Singer originally aired in South Korea, but has since become a worldwide hit. And the first ever UK series landed on our screens on Saturday, January 4th.

There are twelve secret celebrities signed up to the show, each concealing their identity with an elaborate costume. The four judges then attempt to guess who they really are, with little success so far! But that hasn’t stopped viewers from speculating over which celebs are really behind the mask.

Here are some of the best The Masked Singer UK spoilers and fan theories for season 1.

Meet The Masked Singer UK cast

There are twelve celebs signed up to the first season of The Masked Singer UK. They each have adorned a costume which they will wear for the duration of the competition and drop in clues to who they really are throughout their time on the show. They will only reveal their identity once they have been eliminated from the competition.

The first two episodes saw Pharaoh, Butterfly, Chameleon, Daisy, Duck, and Monster all at risk of being eliminated.

The others – Octopus, Queen Bee, Unicorn, Hedgehog, Fox, Tree – all impressed and are safe to the next round.

Butterfly and Pharaoh were the first to be eliminated, the former revealed to be actress Patsy Palmer and the latter as politician Alan Johnson.

Best of The Masked Singer spoilers and theories

It’s no surprise that fans of the show would hit the internet straight away with all of their theories. Particularly as some of the clues given by the masked celebs were quite specific. One of the clues lead to a predominate theory that the Fox is Denise Van Outen. She has spoken about her love of teapots on Twitter before!

As the Chameleon mentioned that they were a voice actor in a children’s TV show, this has lead some to speculate that it is Alexander Armstrong – who provides a voice in the Peppa Pig series – or singer Justin Hawkins, of The Darkness fame.

Many have speculated that the Unicorn is none other than singer MIKA. But others believe it to be John Barrowman. Both are the leading guesses so far.

Finally, the Duck’s sporty clue has lead many to believe it is Denise Lewis. The Hedgehog, on the other hand, has viewers split over whether it is Jason Manford or Aled Jones.

#TheMaskedSingerUK Unicorn has to be Mika!!!!! Sang Grace Kelly pic.twitter.com/4luxrg5wld — Kayleigh Burdett (Nightshade) (@Kayleigh_Pops) January 4, 2020

Who is Queen Bee?

Queen Bee is one of the most talked about contestants, wowing with her rendition of Sia’s ‘Alive’ in her first performance.

The two leading theories is that the celeb behind Queen Bee is either Welsh singer Charlotte Church or Girls Aloud’s Nicola Roberts.

Charlotte took to Twitter to claim that it wasn’t her, but is it all a big decoy? We’ll have to wait until Queen Bee gets eliminated to find out!

WATCH THE MASKED SINGER UK SATURDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHTS ON ITV

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK