Celebrity sisters Samantha Faiers and Billie Shepherd are back with a new season of The Mummy Diaries.

Former The Only Way Is Essex stars have returned for a much-anticipated seventh series of their popular reality show.

The ITVBe programme follows Sam and Billie as they navigate life between business responsibilities, motherhood and self-care.

Series 7 is not even over yet, but viewers at home want to know when they can expect to see the next one.

So, here’s what you need to know for The Mummy Diaries’ season 8.

The Mummy Diaries season 8: Start date

The Mummy Diaries is expected to return for series 8 later in 2020.

Based on previous years, the reality show airs two series every single year – one in Spring and another one in Autumn.

Therefore, we can expect The Mummy Diaries to return for its eighth series in September or October this year.

Plus, Sam and Billie regularly update fans on social media about the release of their next series, so one of them should share updates soon.

The Mummy Diaries season 8: Cast

The main stars of The Mummy Diaries Sam Faiers and Billie Shepherd will be definitely back in season 8.

Plus, we expect to see the return of Sam’s partner Paul Knightley, Billie’s husband Greg Shepherd and their children.

WATCH SAM AND BILLIE: THE MUMMY DIARIES ON ITVBE FROM WEDNESDAY FEBRUARY 26TH 2020 AT 9 PM