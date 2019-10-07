Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

TOWIE is onto its twenty-fifth series in 2019 and always there’s some serious agg in the air!

The Essex cast was revamped during 2018 and it looks like the newcomers have brought a load of drama with them.

Series 25 has seen the Essex crew head to Marbella – and of course, that trip didn’t go down without a hitch.

Getting herself into a sticky situation in episode 6 is blonde bombshell Saffron Lempriere.

Let’s get to know straight-talking Saffron from The Only Way is Essex.

The Only Way is Essex: How old is Saffron?

By the looks of things, Saffron hasn’t revealed her age. However, we can say that she celebrates her birthday on June 3rd.

We’d estimate that she’s around the same age as the original TOWIE co-stars, James Lock is 32 years old and Saffron’s best friend, Gemma Collins, is 38. So, we would suggest that Saff is somewhere in between.

Who is Saffron friends with in Essex?

Saffron strutted onto our screens during series 23 in 2018.

Introduced on the show as Gemma Collins’ bestie, she had also appeared on Gemma’s show Diva Espana, before joining TOWIE.

However, Saffron is well connected in Essex with friends such as Kate Wright. Saffron attended Kate’s hen do prior to her marriage to Rio Ferdinand in 2019.

Why was Saffron called a leech?

Episode 6 of TOWIE series 25 saw Saffron right in the thick of it as she came up against newbie Harry Lee.

Harry used to date Chloe Brockett on the show and has now turned his attention to Frankie Sims.

Saffron and Harry had a chat which led to some wires being crossed. Saffron asked if Harry was “100 per cent about his situation” in regards to his relationship and Harry replied that “you can’t be 100 per cent about anything”.

However, as it turned out, there were a few things that Harry denied saying in the conversation. On meeting in a Marbella club, things got heated and Harry called Saffron “a leech”.

The 24-year-old apologised pretty soon afterwards thankfully – surely he knows that Saffron is certainly not someone to mess with!

