The Real Housewives of Cheshire (RHOCH) series 9 drew to a close back in May and saw one of the most dramatic seasons of the hit ITV reality show ever!

A rift between the Housewives widened and was finally brought to a head on the girls trip to Dubai and Tanya’s ‘Positivity Party’. It lefts fans of the show wondering whether any of the wounds would be healed.

But luckily, you won’t have to wait too long to find out as the series 10 start date is just around the corner!

Here’s the lowdown on The Real Housewives of Cheshire series 10, from its start date and episode overview to cast changes.

The Real Housewives of Cheshire is back!

There are cast changes over the years which have really shaken up the RHOCH such as Perla Navia and Hanna Miraftab entering in series 8.

And we’re looking at another cast shakeup for the tenth season!

This year will introduce viewers to Leilani Dowding, a former glamour model and Miss Universe contestant who is now divorced from restaurateur Richard Palmer. Leilani is currently dating Billy Duffy, lead guitarist and songwriter of rock band The Cult.

Christine McGuiness – wife of Take Me Out host Paddy – and Nermina Pieters-Mekic will both be returning as guests to the show. Nermina was infamously involved with a few of RHOCH’s biggest bust-ups, so her return should bring some extra juicy drama to the show!

When does series 10 start?

Fans of the show need not worry as their RHOCH itch is about to be scratched, just four months after the last season drew to a close.

Series 10 will kick off on Monday, September 9th at 9 pm. This is an hour earlier than the show’s usual slot on Monday nights – they’ve moved into primetime!

There are ten hour-long episodes confirmed for this season with a possible reunion episode at the end.

What channel will it be on?

The Real Housewives of Cheshire will be returning to its usual home of ITVBe.

All episodes of series 10 will be uploaded to the ITV Hub to stream after they have broadcast.

If you missed out on any of the drama from earlier this year, then you’re in luck! All of series 9 is currently on the ITV Hub, so be sure to catch up before it all kicks off again. You can watch series 9 here.

WATCH THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF CHESHIRE SERIES 10 FROM MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 9TH

