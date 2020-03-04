Filiz is a freelance film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

The Real Housewives of Cheshire has been finally confirmed for new series in 2020 and we can’t wait for another season filled with drama and tears.

ITVBe has ordered a new edition of the popular reality show after yet another successful run in 2019.

Last season saw many returning faces, as well as new housewives added to the cast.

So, here’s everything you need to know about series 11 of The Real Housewives of Cheshire, including start date, episode guide and cast!

The Real Housewives of Cheshire 2020: Start date and episode guide

The Real Housewives of Cheshire will return for series 11 in spring 2020.

ITVBe has ordered 10 episodes for its new season with a reunion special confirmed for this summer too.

The reality series air weekly on Monday nights, so series 11 should run for two and a half months.

The Real Housewives of Cheshire 2020: What is it about?

The ITVBe show follows closely the life of several housewives in Cheshire. The show focuses on their personal relationships, family dramas and business lives in the northwest English county.

The Real Housewives of Cheshire has been going strong for five years now as the series proved to be a massive hit among fans.

The cast of Real Housewives of Cheshire 2020

There are a number of returning housewives in 2020! Taking part again are Dawn Ward, Ester Dohnalová and Hanna Kinsella.

Fans will also see the return of Rachel Lugo, Seema Malhotra and Tanya Bardsley.

As usual, there is a new addition to the cast of Real Housewives of Cheshire too.

Businesswoman and mother Nicole Sealey will be joining the Cheshire housewife scene after moving to Wilmslow with her husband and children five years ago.

Nicole and her husband own several businesses, including a fitness gym and a railway recruitment company. The couple is also looking to take over the Macclesfield Town Football Club.

So, another business rival is in town which could only mean more drama and jealousy!

