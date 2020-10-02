The Real Housewives of Cheshire has been finally confirmed for a new series in autumn 2020 and we can’t wait for another season filled with drama and tears.

ITVBe has ordered a new edition of the popular reality show after yet another successful run earlier this year.

Last season saw many returning faces, as well as new housewive Nicole Sealey added to the cast.

So, here’s everything you need to know about series 12 of The Real Housewives of Cheshire, including start date and cast!

The Real Housewives of Cheshire series 12: Start date and episode guide

The Real Housewives of Cheshire returns for series 12 on Monday, October 12th at 9 pm on ITVBe.

ITVBe normally orders 10 episodes for every new season with a reunion special confirmed for this winter too.

The reality series air weekly on Monday nights, so series 12 should run for two and a half months.

The Real Housewives of Cheshire 2020: What is it about?

The ITVBe show follows closely the life of several housewives in Cheshire. The show focuses on their personal relationships, family dramas and business lives in the northwest English county.

The Real Housewives of Cheshire has been going strong for five years now as the series proved to be a massive hit among fans.

The cast of Real Housewives of Cheshire 2020

There are a number of returning housewives this autumn! Taking part again are Dawn Ward, Ester Dohnalová and Hanna Kinsella.

Fans will also see the return of Rachel Lugo, Nicole Sealey, Seema Malhotra and Tanya Bardsley.

As usual, there is a new addition to the cast of Real Housewives of Cheshire too. Cast members will be joined by bombshell and new housewife, Lystra Adams.

Lystra announced that she would be joining the show on her Instagram page, where she has over 12 thousand followers.

Lystra wrote: “So excited to be joining these girls on the next season of The Real Housewives of Cheshire on ITVbe. Looking forward to this new season.”

