There’s a new daytime quiz show coming to ITV from Monday, November 25th which looks set to rival Pointless, The Chase and all the best quizzing telly out there.

The Switch sees four contestants vie for big cash prizes by answering questions in a series of rounds that alternate between easy and hard. This first season will feature twenty episodes and will air weekdays at 3 pm.

Hosting the brand new quiz show is Sanjeev Bhaskar.

So, with the Sanjeev now on our screens every day, we thought it best to get to know the host a bit better. Here’s everything you need to know about Sanjeev, from his career to his family life and more.

Meet Sanjeev from The Switch

Sanjeev Bhaskar is a 56-year-old comedian, actor and broadcaster. He was born on October 21st, 1963 in Ealing before moving to Hounslow, west London, where he grew up.

Sanjeev first got a degree in marketing from Hatfield Polytechnic – which is now the University of Hertfordshire – before landing a job as a marketing executive at IBM.

It wasn’t until the late nineties that Sanjeev started performing. He first worked in a comedy double act called The Secret Agents. Sanjeev’s success in this performance led him to his breakout role in the BBC sketch series Goodness Gracious Me.

In 2006, Sanjeev was awarded an OBE.

What else has Sanjeev been in?

Apart from Goodness Gracious Me, Sanjeev has starred in the sitcom The Kumars at No. 42, as well as some major television shows over the years.

Sanjeev has appeared in Doctor Who, Unforgotten and more recently, Good Omens.

He has also has roles in films such as Notting Hill, Paddington 2 and Yesterday.

Is Sanjeev married?

Yes!

In 2005, Sanjeev married fellow comedian and actress, Meera Syal (58). They had been friends since they met on Goodness Gracious Me back in 1996 but it wasn’t romantic until later.

Together, Sanjeev and Meera have one child called Shaan, who was born in 2006. However, Meera also has another child from a previous marriage.

Sanjeev on social media

If you want the latest on Sanjeev, then the best place to follow him is on Twitter @TVSanjeev.

He regularly Tweets about his work, personal life and opinions on current affairs and politics. Sanjeev has a much larger following of over 58,000 on Twitter.

Sanjeev also has an Instagram under the same username. You can follow it here.

