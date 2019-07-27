The Voice Kids: Sam Wilkinson is crowned the winner for 2019!

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Season 3 of The Voice Kids came to an end on July 27th 2019. The competition was fierce as ever and saw four very talented kids in the grand final.

Gracie-Jayne, Lil Shan Shan, Sam and Kiera did their very best to win the family trip of a lifetime to Orlando and a substantial bursary towards their musical education.

Winning The Voice Kids not only means a family holiday and a £30,000 bursary, but the potential stepping stone to work their way into the music industry as an adult in years to come.

The final episode of the show saw the young contestants collaborate with their mentors in a joint performance – just like in the adult version of the show. So who is the winner of The Voice Kids 2019?

Who is The Voice Kids winner 2019?

The live final of The Voice Kids aired at 8 pm on ITV.

Sam Wilkinson from Lewisham, London was crowned the winner of the 2019 show.

The 13-year-old vocalist was mentored by McFly’s Danny Jones. The pair performed a Beatles duet during the finale which managed to make him the champion of The Voice Kids series 3!

Who made it to the final?

The Voice Kids final saw Lil Shan Shan, Sam, Kiera and Gracie-Jayne sing their hearts out for the top spot.

The four finalists performed duets with their mentors just like in the regular The Voice show.

Lil Shan Shan performed Pump It by the Black Eyed Peas with Will.i.am. Kiera sang When You Believe by Whitney Houston featuring Mariah Carey with her mentor, Jessie J.

Gracie-Jayne pulled out all the stops singing River Deep, Mountain High by Ike and Tina Turner with Pixie Lott and Sam and his mentor, Danny Jones, performed Hey Jude by The Beatles.

Who was The Voice Kids 2018 winner from last year?

In series 2, Daniel Davies was the winner of The Voice Kids 2018.

The 15-year-old comes from Pontypridd, Wales and was mentored by Pixie Lott. He sang Mariah Carey’s Any Time You Need A Friend and won the show.

Daniel bagged himself a family holiday to Disneyland in Paris, France and £30,000 in prize money.

The singer has his own YouTube channel where he sings covers of songs such as Lovely by Billie Eilish.