The Voice Kids: We found Lil Shan Shan on Instagram!

The Voice Kids 2019 is well underway with the grand final taking place on ITV on Saturday, July 27th.

Emma Willis is still hosting the singing show however the judging panel has altered slighting for the kids’ edition of the programme.

The judging panel includes The Voice’s regular faces Will.I.Am and Jessie J. However, in 2019 they’re joined by singer Pixie Lott and Busted’s Danny Jones.

Don’t underestimate the talent of the UK’s kids – they’re just as feisty and gifted as their older counterparts and The Voice Kids is just proving that week by week!

So, who is Lil Shan Shan from The Voice Kids? Here’s everything you need to know…

The Voice Kids: Who is Lil Shan Shan?

Lil Shan Shan is 10 years old and comes from London.

She dreams of becoming a famous rapper and according to ITV, Lil Shan Shan “practises her skills in front of the customers in her uncle’s barbershop”.

During the blind audition, she sang ‘Supersonic’ by J. J. Fad and Will.I.Am was the first judge to turn his chair.

Lil Shan Shan has an older brother, Lil Shakz, and it looks as though they live full time with their dad.

Lil Shan Shan on Instagram

At just 10 years old, Lil Shan Shan has over 1,000 followers on Instagram already!

She’s gained attention on Twitter since appearing on The Voice Kids with one Twitter user saying: “nicki minaj who ???? sorry i only know lil shan shan”.

Lil Shan Shan’s biggest supporter, her dad, is also on Instagram with over 1,000 followers.

She also has her own YouTube channel ‘Mylife as Shan‘.

What does Lil Shan Shan perform during the semi-finals?

According to Tellymix.co.uk, Lil Shan Shan is set to perform her original song during the semi-finals – ‘Supersonic’ by J. J. Fad.

During the Battles, she rapped to ‘See You Again’ by Charlie Puth and Wiz Khalifa alongside Peyton and Ava & Alfie.

Her mentor, Will, named Lil Shan Shan as the winner of the battle and sent her through to the semi-finals.

ITV said: “Her confidence and performance skills wowed the Coaches in the first blind audition of the show” and now that she’s about to perform her original track again let’s hope the judges will be blown away once more!