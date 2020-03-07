Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

The Voice UK has returned for new series in 2020 with the likes of coaches will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones and Olly Murs.

Joining the stellar judging line-up, Meghan Trainor became the latest addition to the ITV programme’s family after replacing last year’s coach Jennifer Hudson.

Last week, viewers witnessed the competitive battle rounds with cheeky Olly stealing contestant Jordan Phillips from Meghan’s team!

So, who is Jordan Phillips? Here’s everything you need to know about The Voice star, including age, career, Instagram and more!

Who is Jordan Phillips?

Jordan is a 20-year-old singer and songwriter from Stockport. He made it through the blind auditions with a superb performance of Tom Grennan’s ‘Found What I’ve Been Looking For’.

In 2019, he completed the Artist Development course at Access Creative College in Manchester. Plus, big artists like Ed Sheeran and Rita Ora have also graduated from the same course.

Jordan continues to compete on the ITV show after Olly Murs saved him from elimination.

Jordan Phillips: Career

According to Jordan’s Spotify bio, he discovered his passion for singing at the age of 18.

Since then, he’s been writing songs and making appearances at gigs around Stockport and local areas.

In 2019, Jordan released his official single on Spotify called ‘I Wish You Darling’.

Jordan says that his music is inspired by the likes of Lewis Capaldi, Paolo Nutini and George Ezra.

Plus, Jordan says he aims to represent optimism and “say-it-as-it-it-is mentality” in his lyrics.

Jordan Phillips on social media

Jordan has a strong social media presence.

You can find him on Instagram under the handle of @jordan.phillipss and on Twitter @Jordanphillipss.

With 53 posts so far, Jordan has 2,274 followers on Instagram but that can change if he makes it in the next stage of the ITV show.

Jordan actively tweets too, especially with his stint on The Voice now.

