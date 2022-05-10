The Wanted's Max George fears having to quit The Games over painful injury













After an intense first episode, fans are worried that Max Georges’ time on the show is over…

The wait for The Games 2022 is finally over, with 12 celebrities ready to battle it out across various sporting events. The events will be shown live on ITV, so there’s no room for mistakes.

Max George has spoken out about his recent injury from the show on his social media, but what happened to him? Reality Titbit have found out what went down, along with some scoop on how he is feeling now…

THE GAMES: Meet the 2022 contestants

What happened to Max George?

Max George suffered from a perforated eardrum after competing on The Games, causing him to be put on an intravenous drip. A perforated eardrum can cause serious discomfort, whilst taking weeks to heal on its own, leaving Max’s place in the competition doubtful.

Fans thought that Max had injured himself yet again when he was seen holding his leg after his 400m race last night. However he has confirmed that it was just cramp – phew!

The Wanted star has got his fans by his side every step of the way. Many of them took to Twitter to share their concern and sympathy to Max…

Max George has been through so much the last month, and to see him struggle on the Games was hard. He pushed through that injury like a beast. We love you Max. — Terra Snow 🦋🧡🦋 (@terraleesnow) May 9, 2022

For max to even be present for this just shows his immeasurable strength and courage, whatever the results we’ll always be forever proud of you and Tom will be too ❤️ @MaxGeorge #thegames — cloe | our tom 🦋 (@Clo_TheWantedx) May 9, 2022

How is Max George doing now?

Max took to social media last night to update followers on his wellbeing. He told fans:

“So the last few days have been a bit of a rough one, I perforated my eardrum a couple of days ago so it’s been causing me quite a lot of dizziness. I’ve been on loads of pain medication so I think I just got dehydrated. But, all good I’ve been rehydrated, I’m in the hospital tomorrow to have it checked on and just make sure everything’s okay, and fingers crossed I get the nod to be able to do the swimming, because that’s an event I love.”

He also commented on the fact that he keeps being asked if he’s okay, to which he said “I’m all good, just a bit shaky with my ear, and yeah like I say just got dehydrated because I’m on a lot of pain meds.”

The Games: Will Max be exiting the show?

As we know from his Instagram stories, Max is waiting to get the nod to compete in tonight’s swimming competition. If we see Max in the water on ITV at 9pm, then we’ll know he’s here to stay.

The Games star seems to be improving by the look of his socials, so the likelihood that he will see the competition out is looking promising, but only time will tell.

Whatever the results I’m incredibly proud of Max for what he’s doing 🥰



We love you @MaxGeorge!! — BJ 🦋 (@jbbirdxo) May 9, 2022

