The X Factor: Celebrity: Meet Victoria Ekanoye on Instagram - partner to TV career!

The X Factor is back in 2019 but not as we’ve seen it before. This year, the first-ever Celebrity series of the show will kick start from Saturday, October 12th at 8:35 pm.

Expect to be buzzing with nostalgia as original X Factor judge Louis Walsh is back on the judging panel as well as Nicole Scherzinger and, of course, Simon Cowell.

Given that the 2019 edition of the show is full of famous faces, our expectations could be lowered, naturally. However, with proven singers such as Megan McKenna and Olivia Olson in the competition, we can be optimistic!

Let’s get to know Victoria Ekanoye – The X Factor: Celebrity 2019 contestant.

Who is Victoria Ekanoye?

Victoria Ekanoye is a British actress most recognised for playing the role of Rachel in The Royals.

She also plays Angie Appleton in Coronation Street and has done so since 2017.

As well as TV work, the actress has starred in films such as As Bad As Me in 2018 and Last Laugh in 2017.

Is Victoria on Instagram?

Yes! Victoria is on Instagram as @victoriaekanoye. The actress has around 20,000 followers and often posts to social media, keeping her fans up-to-date with all the goings-on in her life.

Victoria also has around 9,600 followers on Twitter where she uses the same handle.

The Celebrity X Factor star has been posting since 2013 and her account clearly shows Victoria’s long career in the entertainment industry.

However, speaking to The Sun, Victoria said: “Singing will always be my first love.”

Victoria’s relationship status

From Victoria’s social media accounts, it looks as though she’s in a relationship with Jonny Lomas.

The 36-year-old often posts photos of the pair on date nights and doing other loved-up coupley things.

It seems that Victoria’s other half keeps his Instagram profile private and remains out of the limelight.

