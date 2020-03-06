Filiz is a freelance film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

ITV has pulled out Phillip Schofield’s How to Spend It Well on Holiday from broadcast this week.

The programme sees Phil giving tips to travellers how to make the best out of their holidays and save money in the process.

The new four-part series was due to start on Thursday (March 5th), but ITV axed the show last minute.

Here’s why How to Spend It Well on Holiday was cancelled!

Why How to Spend It Well on Holiday was cancelled?

ITV has pulled out the series due to the outbreak of coronavirus across the UK and Europe. Instead, the channel aired Griff’s Great Australian Adventure at 8.30 pm.

Episode 1 of the series was to follow Phil in the Mediterranean as he gives advice on cheap car rental deals. Joining Phil, John Torode and Lisa Faulkner would travel to the French Riviera in search of the best restaurants on a budget.

Confirming the news, an ITV spokesperson said (via Birmingham Live):

To reflect the latest situation on travelling abroad at this time, this series has been postponed for now.

When will the ITV series air?

According to Birmingham Live’s report, Phillip Schofield’s series is due to air later in the year.

The broadcaster hasn’t confirmed an exact date just yet.

