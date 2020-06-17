Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have been welcoming plenty of chefs onto This Morning to teach viewers their best lockdown meals.

We’ve had regulars such as James Martin and Phil Vickery cooking up a storm but other presenters such as Alison Hammond have also taken to the kitchen to show off some culinary skills.

Wednesday, June 17th’s guest chef was Juliet Sear. The baking queen appeared on the show to teach viewers how to make her easy baked doughnuts. Check out Juliet’s recipe here!

Juliet and George Sear on This Morning

Juliet Sear returned to This Morning with another of her cook-a-longs, but this time around she brought a very special guest with her. Joining the team all the way from Los Angeles was Juliet’s son George.

George Sear may not be as talented as his cheffy mother but he certainly has other skills; George is an actor!

So far, George has landed roles as Seb in The Evermoor Chronicles (2014 to 2016), Parker Roscoe in the 2020 adaptation of Alex Rider and more recently as Benji in Hulu’s Love, Victor.

This Morning baked doughnuts: Ingredients

Juliet recommends baking the doughnuts so they are as delicious as their usual fried version but slightly healthier!

For the baked doughnuts they made on the show, they already had preprepared risen doughnut dough. We found a recipe for baked yeast-risen doughnut dough for you.

You will need 460g plain flour, 1 packet (7g) of instant dried yeast, 50g granulated sugar, 2 tsp salt, 4 tbsp (57g) of butter, 1 cup of whole milk, 1/3 cup of water, and 1 1/2 tsp vanilla extract.

How to make Juliet Sear’s baked doughnuts

Step 1: Mix the flour, yeast, sugar and salt together in a standing mixer with a bread/dough hook.

Step 2: Heat the milk, water, and butter until the mixture is lukewarm and the butter is melted. Remove from heat and stir in the vanilla extract.

Step 3: Turn the standing mixer on low. Slowly pour the milk mixture into the dry mixture. Mix with the bread hook for two minutes to activate the yeast. Make sure everything is well combined then increase the speed to medium and mix until the dough is smooth and shiny. This should take around 6 to 8 minutes.

Step 4: Grease a separate bowl with vegetable oil and place the dough in the bowl. Turn it over to coat lightly. Cover with clingfilm and let the dough rise. This should be between 40 and 60 minutes, or until it has doubled in size.

Step 5: When your dough is ready, roll it out to 1/2 inch thickness on a floured surface and cut out the shape of your doughnuts.

Step 6: Once you have your shapes, clingfilm them on a baking tray and leave them to puff up again. This should take around 30 minutes. Preheat your oven to 180C while the dough proves a second time.

Step 7: When they are puffed up bake them in the oven for 12 to 15 minutes or until they are totally golden brown.

Step 8: While the doughnuts are still warm, brush them over with some melted butter and then coat them with caster sugar. Juliet’s alternative topping was a chocolate glaze with sprinkles.

