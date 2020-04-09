University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

This Morning is proving a vital resource for recipes this spring, as James Martin and Phil Vickery have descended upon the ITV breakfast show to share their best recipe ideas.

And today’s episode of This Morning (Thursday, April 9th) had a special Easter theme, preparing viewers for their long bank holiday weekend spent off.

James made a delicious-looking beer can roast chicken but it was Phil’s creme egg brownies which really caught the attention of viewers.

Find out how to make Phil’s brownies recipe here!

Phil Vickery’s creme egg brownies: Ingredients

For this recipe, you will need 110g unsalted butter, 175g of caster sugar, 160g of chocolate (Phil uses a combination of bitter and milk).

You will also need 4 eggs, 40g plain flour, grated zest of 1 large orange, and a dessert spoon of golden syrup.

To decorate, Phil uses creme eggs, white chocolate, mini eggs and milk chocolate shards.

Make the brownie recipe step-by-step

You will first need to pre-heat the oven to 160 degree centigrade, or gas mark 3.

Step 1: Place the butter and sugar in a mixing bowl. Next you will need to break the chocolate into the bowl.

Step 2: Add a dessert spoon of golden syrup.

Step 3: Heat the mix gently using a Bain-Marie until the chocolate, sugar, butter and syrup are combined. Remove from the heat and allow to cool slightly.

Step 4: Break in the eggs and sift in the flour. Next grate in the zest of the orange.

Step 5: Gently mix until it is incorporated, but don’t overwork the batter.

Step 6: Pop the mix in a lined baking tray and then in the oven for around 10 to 15 minutes. You will want the mixture partially baked.

Step 7: Remove the brownie before it is fully cooked to decorate with chocolate of your choice.

Step 8: Once decorated, finish the brownies in the oven for five more minutes, then place in the fridge to chill.

