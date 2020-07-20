ITV’s breakfast shows have proven to be a valuable cooking guide, welcoming some of the country’s top chefs into their kitchens.

Every morning, the This Morning hosts are joined by an array of famous chefs – and other famous faces such as Gok Wan – to share their favourite recipes. James Martin, a regular guest chef on This Morning, appeared on Monday, July 20th with his ‘instant’ cheesecake.

So, if you’re looking for a tasty treat to impress your friends this summer, this is just the dish!

Find out how to make James Martin’s cheesecake recipe from This Morning here. We’ve got an easy step-by-step guide for you to follow.

James Martin: Cheesecake ingredients

For James Martin’s cheesecake base you will need 1/4 ginger cake, sliced very thinly. He recommends leaving the slices out in the heat so they dry out, but you can also lightly bake them in an oven until they are crisp. Leave to cool before using them.

For the filling, you will need 200g full fat marscapone cheese, 200ml full fat crème fraiche, 300ml double cream, whipped. This part requires 50g caster sugar, 1 tsp vanilla bean paste, and a squeeze of 1/2 lemon.

You will also need 1 punnet of raspberries for the garnish.

James uses two 10cm metal rings for his instant cheesecakes, but you can also use a larger mould.

YUM: How to make Gok Wan’s lemon chicken recipe from This Morning

‘Instant’ cheesecake recipe from This Morning

Step 1: Pop almost all of the raspberries in a blender – save a few for decoration – and blitz until it is a fine puree. Once blended, pass the blitzed raspberries through a sieve and into a bowl, so you have a smooth silky sauce.

Step 2: Take your ginger cake slices and pop them in a blender. When you have blended the slices into a fine crumb, pour it onto a plate and set aside.

Step 3: Whisk together the marscapone, crème fraiche, cream, sugar and vanilla paste. Add a squeeze of lemon for flavour.

Step 4: Pack the cheesecake mixture into the moulds and smooth the top. You want there to be no air bubbles so make sure it’s really condensed in the ring. Lift the ring and place it on the ginger crumb to create a base. Flip the cheesecake to create a crumb on the other side, then move to a fridge to leave it to set.

Step 5: Remove the rings by heating the outside metal and sliding them off. Sprinkle with the remaining ginger cake crumbs, fruit and the raspberry sauce, then serve.

WATCH THIS MORNING WEEKDAYS AT 10 AM ON ITV

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK