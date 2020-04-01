University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Holly Willoughby is undoubtedly one of the country’s most beloved presenters, but she’s also proved herself to be somewhat of a fashion icon.

Every weekday, Holly heads to the ITV studio with Phillip Schofield to record This Morning and she always looks totally perfect head-to-toe.

Fans each episode scramble to get their hands on Holly’s looks, but we’ve got you covered! Find out where to get Holly’s star print dress from today’s episode of This Morning (Wednesday, April 1st).

What dress is Holly wearing today?

In today’s episode (Wednesday, April 1st), Holly is wearing the Star Print Shirt Dress in Tan Star by Joules Josie.

You can get your hands on the dress here for just £54.95. It is on sale, reduced from the original price of £79.95.

John Lewis only retail this dress from Joules Josie, but you can find out more about the company and see more of their designs on their website.

More of Holly’s looks from This Morning

Everyday, Holly posts about her outfits to Instagram for all her fans to see.

You can find out more about where Holly gets her clothes from by checking out her profile @hollywilloughby.

Some of her favourite brands to wear on This Morning include Zara, Reiss, Warehouse, and Whistles.

