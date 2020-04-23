Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

This Morning has been introducing viewers to a variety of recipes over the past few weeks for quarantine cooking inspiration. From Creme Egg brownies to Yorkshire puddings, there have been all kinds of dishes.

But the recipe presented on This Morning’s episode today (Thursday, April 23rd) has rather confused fans, rather than inspiring them to don their kitchen aprons.

Juliet Sears took to the kitchen to teach viewers how to make edible slime!

If you’re wondering how to make the bizarre play food at home, then read on for the step-by-step recipe.

This Morning talks edible slime

Although Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield spent a part of the This Morning episode talking about the importance of gut health, the edible slime recipe they showed looks far from the beacon of health.

Instead, this recipe is just a fun thing you can play with – and eat – with kids and adults alike.

We think we’d rather take John Torode’s banana-stuffed French toast from earlier in the episode…

Edible slime recipe: Ingredients

Juliet made three types of slime in the episode: birthday cake, jelly, and “chocolate slime play dough.”

We are going to look at the recipe for the basic birthday cake slime but all three recipes use similar ingredients.

For the birthday cake slime you will need 1 bag of marshmallows, 1 cup of vegetable oil, 1 cup of cornflour, 1/2 a cup of icing sugar.

You will also need sprinkles and vanilla essence for flavour and decoration.

Make the edible slime step-by-step

Step 1: Melt some marshmallows. It’s easiest to melt them for one minute in the microwave, but you can also do this using a Bain Marie. A whole bag will do you good!

Step 2: Add vegetable oil to your melted marshmallows, roughly around 1 cup. Add a dash of vanilla and mix.

Step 3: Add 1 cup of cornflour and mix again.

Step 4: When loosely resembles a ball, add 1/2 a cup of icing sugar. Mix it all together into a ball.

Step 5: Start kneading the ball with your hands. Rub some vegetable oil on your hands to prevent them from becoming too sticky.

Step 6: Decorate the slime with sprinkles to play with!

