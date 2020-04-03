University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

With shows such as Saturday Kitchen Live and Sunday Brunch off air due to the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent social distancing, many viewers have been missing out on their weekly dose of cooking inspiration.

Many TV chefs from Jamie Oliver to Nadiya Hussain have started to help those struggling for ideas on how to feed the family, with limited resources in supermarkets, and now Saturday Kitchen alum James Martin has joined in too!

In Friday, April 3rd’s episode of This Morning, James cooked up an easy toad in the hole recipe.

Find out how to make James’s toad in the hole and Yorkshire puddings here!

James Martin’s toad in the hole: Ingredients

For the Yorkshire pudding batter you will need 8 oz (225 g) of plain flour, 8 eggs, and 1 pint of full-fat (whole) milk.

James uses 8 sausages for the recipe but for a veggie alternative, he uses charred leeks.

You will also need lard, dripping, or veg oil to cook the toad in the hole in.

For the accompanying gravy, you will need gravy granules, caramelised onions, 1 tsp of Marmite, 1 tsp of Bovril and sherry vinegar.

How to make James Martin’s Yorkshire pudding batter

James advises that you make the Yorkshire pudding batter the night before and leave it to chill in the fridge overnight before using for the toad in the hole.

Step 1: In a mixing bowl, combine the flour, eggs and full-fat milk.

Step 2: Whisk it all together by hand until combined, then leave to chill in the fridge.

How to make This Morning’s toad in the hole recipe

Step 1: Get your tray preheating in a 200 degrees centigrade oven with 1 tbsp of lard (you can use dripping or vegetable oil).

Step 2: Fry up your sausages with a drizzle of olive oil. You want to just colour the sausages rather than cook them. They will cook while they are in the oven.

Step 3: Get your Yorkshire pudding batter out of the fridge. Whisk the mix again to make sure it’s all combined.

Step 4: Remove the preheated tray from the oven and add the sausages. Immediately pour the batter over the sausages.

Step 5: Cook in the oven for 1 hour, without opening the oven at any point. This might affect the rise of the batter.

Step 6: Serve with gravy. James pimps out his Bisto gravy with caramelised onions, 1 tsp of Marmite, 1 tsp of Bovril and a touch of sherry vinegar.

