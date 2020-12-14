Throwback to Dr Zoe Williams on Gladiators: The Full Monty on Ice star was known as 'Amazon'











Dr Zoe Williams is stripping off on The Full Monty on Ice, but some fans have already recognised her as ‘Amazon’ on Gladiators…

There are several familiar faces on this series’ celebrity line-up, with Dr Zoe Williams amongst those taking to the ice for a naked reveal.

It’s all in aid of cancer awareness, with a two-part 2020 series set to showcase routines performed by the stars on December 14th and 15th.

So let’s look back at Dr Zoe Williams’ time as ‘Amazon’ on Gladiators!

Dr Zoe Williams on Gladiators

Zoe, 40, rose to fame when she starred as “Amazon” on UK series Gladiators.

She was offered the role during her second year of working as a full-time doctor in Newcastle, after applying to be a contestant.

Zoe was designated as the “Green Gladiator”, the face of Sky’s green campaign and an ambassador for the promotion of environmentally-friendly life choices.

She featured in the second season of the show and was described as: “Regal and Amazonian, nature’s powerful force runs through her veins.”

When you've got a Gladiator on your team… @DrZoeWilliams pic.twitter.com/kXUyBMmE7O — This Morning (@thismorning) October 31, 2016

Where else have we seen Zoe Williams?

Before her debut on Gladiators, Zoe played rugby, appearing with the Blaydon Women’s Rugby Football Club in the Premiership Division.

She now regularly appears as a doctor on ITV’s This Morning, alongside her main career as a GP for the NHS.

Zoe has also presented across the BBC’s Horizon, The One Show and Trust Me I’m a Doctor.

Zoe Williams: Career and family

Zoe is in a relationship with boyfriend Stuart McKay, who she lives with.

She was previously in a relationship with James Crossley, who she was revealed to be dating in 2018. He is known as Hunter in Gladiators.

It looks like Zoe doesn’t have any children of her own, however she is a godmother to 2-year-old Olivia.

