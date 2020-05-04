Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

With so many of us stuck inside looking for things to do, social media has proven in invaluable source of entertainment. Now more than ever, videos, challenges, games and so on are going viral day after day.

Tom Roberts, a poet and comedian, has gone viral over the weekend thanks to his pandemic poem.

In a change of format, Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield opened their Monday, May 4th episode of This Morning with a clip of Tom’s poem. They said it had given them “goosebumps” and that they had to share it with the wider public.

Find out about the poet Tom Roberts and read his pandemic poem here.

Who is Tom Roberts?

Tom Roberts is a poet and comedian from London who goes by the stage name “Probably Tomfoolery.”

On his website, it says that Tom writes “Simple poems for complicated times.”

You can find out more about Tom and follow him on Instagram @probablytomfoolery.

Tom performs the pandemic poem

Tom’s Pandemic Poem actually has the title ‘The Great Realisation’. He has done the rounds performing it on TV shows since he launched the poem. This included appearing on both Good Morning Britain and This Morning on Monday, May 4th.

The Great Realisation was an instant hit and had viewers scrambling to find the full poem. Luckily for you, we have it typed out in full below!

Read on for Tom’s moving pandemic poem.

Read Tom’s pandemic poem in full

Tell me the one about the virus again, then I’ll go to bed

But, my boy, you’re growing weary, sleepy thoughts about your head.

Please! That one’s my favourite. I promise, just once more…

Okay, snuggle down my boy, though I know you know full well,

The story starts before then, in a world I once would dwell.

It was a world of waste and wonder. Of poverty and plenty.

Back before we understood why hindsight’s 2020.

You see, the people came up with companies to trade across all lands.

But they swelled and got much bigger than we ever could have planned.

We’d always had our wants, but now it got so quick.

You could have anything you dreamed of in a day and with a click.

We noticed families had stopped talking. That’s not to say they never spoke.

But the meaning must have melted and the work life balance broke.

And the children’s eyes grew squarer and every toddler had a phone.

They filtered out the imperfections but amidst the noise, they felt alone.

And every day, the skies grew thicker, til you couldn’t see the stars.

So we flew in planes to find them while down below, we filled our cars.

We’d drive around all day in circles. We’d forgotten how to run.

We swapped the grass for tarmac, shrunk the parks, til there were none.

We filled the sea with plastic because our waste was never capped.

Until each day when you went fishing, you’d pull them out already wrapped.

And while we drank and smoked and gambled, our leaders taught us why,

It’s best to not upset the lobbies, more convenient to die.

But then, in 2020, a new virus came our way.

The governments reacted and told us all to hide away.

But while we all were hidden, amidst the fear and all the while,

The people dusted off their instincts.

They remembered how to smile.

They started clapping to say thank you. And calling up their mums.

And while the car keys gathered dust they would look forward to their runs.

And with the skies less full of voyagers, the earth began to breathe.

And the beaches bore new wildlife, which scuttled off into the seas.

Some people started dancing, some were singing, some were baking.

We’d grown so used to bad news but some good news was in the making.

And so when we found the cure, and were allowed to go outside,

We all preferred the world we found to the one we’d left behind.

Old habits became extinct and they made way for the new.

And every simple act of kindness was now given its due.

But why did it take a virus to bring the people back together?

Well, sometimes you’ve got to get sick, my boy,

Before you start feeling better.

Now, lie down and dream of tomorrow, and all the things that we can do.

And, who knows, if you dream hard enough, maybe some of them will come true.

We now call it The Great Realisation

And yes, since then, there have been many.

But that’s the story of how it started, and why hindsight’s 2020.

