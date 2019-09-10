TOWIE: Clelia Theodorou's look explored - teeth to dramatic weight loss!

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

The Only Way is Essex is living up to its reputation of being drama-filled and full of agg.

Series 25 of the ITV show started in September 2019 and wars were declared right from the off.

And while arguments in Essex are more than common, there’s one duo on the show unlikely to ever make amends.

Clelia Theodorou has been at the forefront of the show after her fall out with co-star Shelby Tribble. The pair were besties for seven years but now, it’s all over.

Let’s take a look at the new Clelia Theodorou in 2019. From her teeth to weight loss…

Clelia Theodorou: Teeth

The 24-year-old swanned onto our screens in season 22 alongside her ex-best-friend Shelby Tribble.

Model and social media influencer Clelia is famed for her stunning looks and toned physique and the Plymouth beauty is repping a good set of gnashers, too.

We’d assume that Clelia’s teeth are real and that she perhaps gets them whitened – this is Essex, after all!

Clelia’s weight loss

Unfortunately for Clelia, the aftermath her break up played out on-screen during series 24 of TOWIE.

And while her friends Sam Mucklow and Shelby Tribble were there for her in the beginning, it turns out that she hadn’t had much support during her devastating break up.

Clelia’s ex never appeared on TOWIE but does have links to the show, being friends with Tommy Mallett and some of the other castmates.

Due to her heartbreak, an article from The Daily Mail details how an already-slim Clelia lost two stone.

It looks as though Clelia wasn’t eating due to her break up, but is now on the mend. She said: “I dropped down to six stone, I was very gaunt, my mum was beside herself, it was awful and it wasn’t on purpose.”

Who is Clelia Theodorou’s ex-boyfriend?

Clelia’s ex-boyfriend is the brother of ex TOWIE star Jake Hall. Jake used to go out with Chloe Lewis when she was on the show, but now that relationship is certainly a thing of the past.

Sonny is the younger brother of Jake and looks to be an Essex businessman.

It looks as though he and Clelia were romantically involved for around a year but the reason for their break up is still unknown.

WATCH THE ONLY WAY IS ESSEX EVERY SUNDAY AT 9 PM ON ITVBE.

