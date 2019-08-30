TOWIE: Get to know Terri Gradley - Joey Turner's mum joins the 2019 cast!

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

The Only Way is Essex is back in 2019 for its twenty-fifth series!

It seems that the TOWIE casting team is always partial to a parent or two joining their offspring on screen and it turns out that series 25 is no different. From Gemma Collins’ mum, Joan, to James Lock’s dad, ‘Big Lockie, we’ve had the pleasure of meeting them all.

And now one of the last season’s newbies – Joey Turner – is bringing his mum to our screens.

Season 24 saw Joey hired as Gemma Collins’ shop assistant but he can’t have got that fashion sense alone, let’s meet Joey Turner’s mum – Terri Gradley who’s new to TOWIE series 25!

Who is Terri Gradley?

Terri is one of the new cast members to join The Only Way is Essex following in the footsteps of her son, Joey Turner.

It’s not uncommon for parents to join their children on-screen on the ITV show. Series 24 saw newcomers and mother-daughter-duo Chloe and Clare Brockett join TOWIE.

Liam ‘Gatsby’ Blackwell ended up dating Clare Brockett during series 24 so who knows if a romantic storyline could be on the cards for Terri?

Is Joey Turner’s mum on Instagram?

Insta-loving TOWIE cast member Joey has his own loyal band of over 16,000 followers on Instagram.

As well as that, Joey has over 400 followers on Twitter – but that is due to him opening a new account in January 2019.

Although Joey is clearly a fan of social media it doesn’t look as though his mum has an account.

TOWIE: How old is Terri?

Although Terri’s age isn’t confirmed, we’d guess that she’s around the same age as Joey’s co-star’s parents.

Chloe Brockett is 18 years old – the same as Joey – and her mum is 42 years old.

So, we’d say that Terri could be around 40 years old. She also has another child, a daughter younger than Joey, so we wouldn’t assume that Terri is older than 42.

WATCH TOWIE SERIES 25 FROM SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 1ST AT 9 PM ON ITVBE.