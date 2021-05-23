When is TOWIE series 29? Air date for upcoming season explored!











The latest series of The Only Way is Essex has graced our screens for several weeks. Now that it’s all over, when is series 29 airing?

From Gatsby getting into a new relationship, to Diags trying to score a Guinness World record, there’s always something big going on in Essex.

The ITVBe reality show brought us 11 episodes throughout its 28th series, and fans will be left with a hole in their Sunday evenings after May 23rd.

That’s because series 28 has come to a final close, drawing a curtain on several friendships and relationships (or ‘flirty friendships’).

Screenshot: TOWIE series 28 episode 8 – ITV

TOWIE series 28: Round up

The 28th series has been nothing short of drama, which introduced new girlfriends such as Demi Sims’ ex-girlfriend Francesca Farago.

However, it was later revealed that they broke up. One relationship that appears to have thrived throughout is Gatsby and newbie Dani Imbert!

It didn’t come without a hiccup though, as Courtney Green revealed he said he would still message other girls, which is why he “cut” her out his life.

The reveal came after Ella Wise accused Chloe Meadows of having a wandering eye for her then-love interest and newbie Roman Hackett.

Around the time that she began dating Roman, Ella was still “flirty friends” with Pete Wicks, who she revealed she had kissed a few months ago.

Chloe Sims and Bobby Norris argued, after he shouted at her sister Frankie during a drunken night, and Chloe Brockett became besties with Harry.

Newbie Rem Larue and Clelia also dated, but it didn’t work out.

Can you believe it's the final #TOWIE of the series this weekend!? 😩🥺 What was your fave moment of the series? — Only Way is Essex (@OnlyWayIsEssex) May 20, 2021

When is TOWIE series 29 coming out?

It is likely to come out in September 2021

The TOWIE seasons tend to have a four month gap between them, with the previous series’ last episode airing on November 15th.

Then, the 28th series came on our screens from March 14th, marking several months in-between each season.

During the former series, there were 18 episodes, with a showing on Wednesday and Sunday, but series 28 has only seen 11 eps once a week.

However, the series 29 renewal date has not yet been confirmed.

I can't wait til next series when someone else becomes the villain so Ella can finally make up with Chloe and Kelsey 😍 #TOWIE — Diana Larionov (@Diana_Larionov_) May 10, 2021

What can we expect for TOWIE series 29?

We already know that Joey Turner will not returning, as he has planned to leave Essex and pursue a fashion degree.

Tom and Harry have been looking into getting a flat together, so it’s possible that they may be showing off their new pad next season.

Ella’s friend Rendall Coleby is reportedly being considered for next series, according to a source on Twitter, who “used to be close with Dan and Amber” but fell out with them a while ago.

Frankie Sims’ dates with Tommy C may potentially flourish into something more, and Bobby and Chloe Sims’ friendship could get back on track.

It looks like Diags’ mission to achieve a world record by the age of 30 will no longer be happening, as he has officially celebrated his birthday now.

I’m not crying.. you are.

Joey darling, I’m going to miss you. No one could replace you.. I can’t wait to watch you smash life, the fashion industry and everything you do ✨ #towie @joeyturnerzz pic.twitter.com/XiDIptbZbP — chloé (@ChloeBrockett1) May 16, 2021

