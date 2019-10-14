Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

The Only Way is Essex first hit our screens in 2010 and nine years later, the show is as entertaining as ever. From couples splitting up to besties having a bust-up, TOWIE doesn’t hold back on the reality TV drama.

Series 25 kicked off from September 1st 2019 and episode 7 of the show saw TOWIE OG Bobby Norris making moves on the dating scene.

He’s been linked to Absolutely Ascot’s Ryan Paul Anthony as well as hairdresser James Silk. So, does TOWIE’s Bobby have a boyfriend? Let’s meet his date from episode 7.

TOWIE: Does Bobby have a boyfriend?

As it stands in October 2019, Bobby doesn’t have a boyfriend.

However, the TOWIE star’s relationship status could be having a quick turnaround as a romance looks to be blossoming on-screen.

Many viewers of The Only Way is Essex took to Twitter to show their appreciation for Bobby’s new love interest.

One wrote: “Bobby going on a date has been the highlight of my Sunday” while another said: “Aw Bob’s & Matt so cute.”

Meet Matt on Instagram

Bobby’s date Matt is on Instagram with over 1,500 followers. (@mattsnape3)

The handsome new addition to TOWIE in 2019 describes his Instagram as: “Basically a blog of my travels & nights out on the lash.”

By the looks of his social media page, Matt is a serious globetrotter with featured posts from Vietnam, Cancun, Spain, Malaysia and more.

Will Matt and Bobby make it official?

After joining a new dance class, Bobby paired up with fellow singleton Matt.

The pair hit it off almost immediately and even exchanged numbers at the end of the class.

Later, Matt joined Bobby at Gatsby’s Las Vegas party – looking dapper as ever – and was a hit with not just Bob, but all his friends, too.

Matt is set to feature in episode 8 of TOWIE (Sunday, October, 2oth) so it looks like he’s not going anywhere just yet. The future could be bright for the Essex pair!

